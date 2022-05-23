DGAP-News: asknet Solutions AG: Extraordinary General Meeting approves both agenda items

DGAP-News: asknet Solutions AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Personnel

asknet Solutions AG: Extraordinary General Meeting approves both agenda items



23.05.2022 / 17:03

asknet Solutions AG: Extraordinary General Meeting approves both agenda items

Approval of the settlement agreement with former members of the Management Board in the amount of EUR 696,645.00

Aston Fallon resigns from the Management Board and is elected new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

May 23, 2022, Karlsruhe (Germany) Today, asknet Solutions AG (Ticker symbol: ASKN, ISIN: DE000A2E3707, WKN: A2E370), a leading procurement, e-commerce and EdTech specialist, held its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).

The shareholders followed the companys proposal to conclude a settlement agreement with its former members of the Management Board, their legal successors and their D&O liability insurer, Chubb European Group SE. asknet Solutions AG claimed damages from said parties on the basis of the former Management Boards responsibility for VAT-related issues in Germany and abroad and their subsequent impact on the companys financials in various law suits. As a result, the insurer will pay an amount of EUR 696,645.00 to asknet Solutions AG within two weeks after the settlement agreement has been signed by all parties in a legally effective manner and the contractual conditions have been met. With the payment of the settlement amount, all possible claims of the company against the former members of the Management Board with regards to the facts in dispute in the various cases will have been settled and finally resolved.

Following the resignation of Mr. Jason Foodman as Chairman and member of the Supervisory Board with effect from May 21, 2022, Mr. Aston Fallen, former Co-CEO of the company, was elected as a new member of asknet Solutions AGs Supervisory Board. After the EGM, the Supervisory Board elected Mr. Fallen as its new Chairman. The Management Board will thus be reorganized, with Mr. Thomas Garrahan, formerly Co-CEO, becoming CEO, and Mr. Christian Herkel remaining in his position of COO. Mr. Florent Guillomeau will continue in his capacity as CFO and member of the Management Board until the end of June 2022, as per previous announcement.

The participation quota represented 73.23% of the share capital. The shareholders of the company approved both items on the agenda with a decisive majority.

The final voting results will be available on the asknet Solutions AG website at https://asknet-solutions.com/investors/annual-general-meetings.html.

About asknet Solutions AG

asknet Solutions AG is a renowned procurement, e-commerce and EdTech specialist headquartered in Karlsruhe, Germany. The company offers software procurement and distribution for European universities and is the undisputed market leader in Germany (Academics Business Unit). The asknet portfolio includes a wide range of high-quality software applications for the academic sector, ranging from IBM SPSS to Adobe Creative Cloud. By continuously expanding its portfolio beyond software procurement, through partnerships with leading software manufacturers such as Blackboard and Dell, asknet aims to become the leading IT service provider in the European education market. The company also develops and manages online stores for digital and physical products worldwide (eCommerce Solutions Business Unit). Leading global publishers such as Cyberlink and Steinberg rely on asknet's e-commerce expertise to distribute their products in more than 190 countries. asknet Solutions AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: ASKN; ISIN: DE000A2E3707).