DGAP-News: asknet Solutions AG wins tender for framework contract with DFN regarding cloud-based web and video conferencing services

asknet Solutions AG wins tender for framework contract with DFN regarding cloud-based web and video conferencing services



09.05.2022 / 12:40

Karlsruhe (Germany), May 9, 2022 asknet Solutions AG (Ticker symbol: ASKN, ISIN: DE000A2E3707, WKN: A2E370) has won a tender from the German Research Network (DFN, Deutsches Forschungsnetz) for a framework contract for all German colleges, universities and research institutes regarding Blackboard Collaborate, a virtual classroom solution distributed by asknet. Being listed by DFN as one of the selected providers for cloud-based web and video conferencing services gives asknet a strategic access to a large number of clients. As prices and the underlying contract are already agreed upon with DFN, no further tenders or negotiations are required for the educational institutions to decide in favor of the asknet offering and to immediately start benefiting from the solution.

DFN is expanding the DFNconf portfolio for its members, especially universities and other institutions of higher education, with new framework agreements for highly scalable cloud-based web and video conferencing service. With these framework agreements, DFN offers a carefully selected range of attractive licensing models for different products that meet the diverse requirements for online teaching. Blackboard Collaborate is one of eight product solutions selected by DFN. All institutions organized in the DFN can refer to these framework agreements and order directly from the respective framework agreement partner, such as asknet Solutions AG. DFN members benefit from the good price conditions of the framework agreements as well as from comprehensive services, training offers and information events tailored to the needs of science and research audiences. For further information please refer to https://www.conf.dfn.de/rahmenvertraege/.

Blackboard Collaborate is a simple, convenient and reliable online collaborative learning solution, which delivers a level of engagement that makes learners and teachers feel like they are together in the same room via collaboration and conference tools. The features of Blackboard Collaborate of particular interest to DFN and of highest relevance in a cloud video service environment for the higher education are:

Multi-client capability

Support for large teaching events of up to 500 concurrent users per session

Role modeling with authorization levels and moderation functions for participants

Separate authorization by host as well as end-user option for activation/deactivation for audio and video respectively

Interactive whiteboard, which is linked to the assignment of permissions, and application/desktop sharing

Encrypted communication in accordance with the current standard of technology

Operation under IT security management system ISO/IEC 27001

The entire Blackboard Collaborate solution hosted in the EU, European Union

Easy one-click access, direct in browser via desktop and mobile device

Simple integration with LMS possible but not obligatory

As Blackboard Collaborate has been developed for the needs and requirements of educational institutions, it is designed to comply with strict data protection guidelines (GDPR as well as EU Data Protection Regulation).

For more details on Blackboard Collaborate please visit asknet Solutions AGs website https://asknet-solutions.com/de/geschaft/edtech-losungen/edtech-losungen-blackboard-collaborate.html or the German portal to the Academic-Center https://www.academic-center.de/cgi-bin/product/collaborate-virtual-classroom-blackboard-kommunikation-multi-os-software-P10022245.

DFN is going to inform its members about the concluded framework agreements via mailing in May and June. Furthermore, asknet Solutions AG is attending the conference meeting of the DFN user group for university administration in Wismar (16. Tagung der DFN-Nutzergruppe Hochschulverwaltung) under the topic Campus transformieren Surfen auf der Digitalisierungswelle in order to present and market Blackboard Collaborate (https://www.hochschulverwaltung.de/tagungen/wismar2022/ ).

In addition, DFN will host a webinar for its members in order to introduce the new solutions under the framework agreement on May 17, 2022. asknet Solutions AG will present Blackboard Collaborate on May 17, 2022, from 2-3 pm. The following link will provide you with further information and instructions on how to register for the webinar: https://www.conf.dfn.de/aktuelles-news/newsansicht/archive/2022/05/06/article/blackboard-collaborate-informationen-zum-rahmenvertrag-am-170522-173/.

Contact

Magda Gajny

+49(0)721/96458-6116

investors@asknet.com

https://asknet-solutions.com/