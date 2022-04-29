|
29.04.2022 13:10:44
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG: AGM agrees dividend payment of EUR 1.82 per share; growth set to continue in 2022
|
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
ATOSS Software AG: AGM agrees dividend payment of EUR 1.82 per share; growth set to continue in 2022
At today's AGM of ATOSS Software AG, which once again this year was held as a virtual meeting with no shareholders or authorized representatives physically present for safety reasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Management Board reported on the company's uninterrupted positive business developments. In the financial year 2021, for the 16th time in succession, the Munich-based specialist in workforce management succeeded in setting new records for sales and earnings. This performance once again demonstrates the high degree of stability and the success of the company's business model.
ATOSS Software AG therefore remains true to its dividend policy which provides for continuity and allows shareholders to enjoy a generous share in the company's success. The cumulative amount paid out to shareholders since the company was floated on the stock market - including some special distributions - adds up to EUR 17.65 per share. In addition to substantial growth in the ATOSS share price - well above the development in comparative indices - the annual dividend payments underscore the attraction of a long-term investment in ATOSS Software AG. Based on the closing price of ATOSS stock on December 30, 2021, this represents a dividend yield of 0.8 percent (previous year: 1.1 percent).
Also after the dividend is paid on May 4, 2022, ATOSS will continue to have substantial liquidity well in excess of EUR 35 million at its disposal, as well as a strong equity base.
Buoyed by the continued excellent growth prospects in the market for workforce management and the very successful start to the year with an extremely positive development of software orders of +37 percent over the previous year coupled with a strong expansion of the cloud share to over 80 percent as planned, the Management Board has reconfirmed at today's Annual General Meeting its full-year forecast 2022, which was raised at the beginning of the year. This forecast envisages sales to grow to EUR 110 million. Furthermore, the company is budgeting an EBIT margin of at least 25 percent. As in previous years, the margins for the second half of 2022 will be significantly higher than the EBIT margin of 23 percent forecasted for the first half of the year. From 2023 onwards, the Management Board expects margins to rise again as a result of the progress made in the cloud transformation. The EBIT margin is expected to rise to at least 30 percent by 2025.
ATOSS
ATOSS Software AG
29.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ATOSS Software AG
|Rosenheimer Str. 141 h
|81671 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 4 27 71-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 4 27 71-100
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@atoss.com
|Internet:
|www.atoss.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005104400
|WKN:
|510440
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1339579
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1339579 29.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ATOSS Software AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ATOSS Software AGmehr Analysen
|29.04.22
|ATOSS Software Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.04.22
|ATOSS Software Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|27.04.22
|ATOSS Software Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.03.22
|ATOSS Software Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.02.22
|ATOSS Software Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|29.04.22
|ATOSS Software Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.04.22
|ATOSS Software Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|27.04.22
|ATOSS Software Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.03.22
|ATOSS Software Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.02.22
|ATOSS Software Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|27.04.22
|ATOSS Software Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|27.04.22
|ATOSS Software Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.03.22
|ATOSS Software Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.02.22
|ATOSS Software Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|01.02.22
|ATOSS Software Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.04.22
|ATOSS Software Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ATOSS Software AG
|137,20
|-3,79%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.