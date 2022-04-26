DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG: Successful kick-off to the year with double-digit sales growth and strong gains in the cloud

DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

ATOSS Software AG: Successful kick-off to the year with double-digit sales growth and strong gains in the cloud



26.04.2022 / 08:00

Following on from a record year in 2021, ATOSS Software AG looks to be set for further growth in 2022. The Munich based workforce management specialist was able to boost sales in the first quarter by 13 percent, posting a figure of EUR 26.0 million (previous year: EUR 23.0 million). The growth figures achieved in the cloud are particularly impressive, with sales growth of 77 percent over the previous year and ARR increasing by 72 percent to EUR 28.2 million (previous year: EUR 16.4 million). In view of the successful start to the year and the impressive progress made in further implementing the cloud transformation, the Management Board is confident of meeting its targets for the whole of the 2022 financial year.

Munich, April 26, 2022

ATOSS Software AG made a successful start to the new financial year in the first quarter, taking further major strides towards its transformation to a cloud software provider. Demand for the software solutions offered by this Munich headquartered professional workforce management specialist continues unabated due to companies' need to make up for their digitization shortcomings and the growing shortage of skilled labor. As a result, the normalized software license order intake in the first three months rose by 37 percent to a total figure of EUR 10.8 million (previous year: EUR 7.9 million). Of that figure, EUR 8.9 million (previous year: EUR 5.8 million) - i.e., 82 percent of the entire order intake for software - was accounted for by Cloud & Subscriptions. Over the whole of financial year 2021, the proportion of cloud orders received was still at 68 percent. The growth in the cloud's share of the business also led to a marked increase in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR for short) which climbed 72 percent to EUR 28.2 million (previous year: EUR 16.4 million). However, the positive growth of the business in the first quarter is also reflected in the sales figures presented.

Overall, software sales in the period from January to March 2022 increased by an appreciable 11 percent, rising to EUR 17.1 million (previous year: EUR 15.4 million). In Cloud & Subscriptions, ATOSS grew its sales by 77 percent to EUR 7.3 million (previous year: EUR 4.1 million). The growth in software maintenance which has been positive for years, was maintained. Sales here rose by 13 percent to EUR 7.7 million (previous year: EUR 6.9 million). Overall, recurring sales grew year-on-year by 37 percent to EUR 15.0 million (previous year: EUR 11.0 million). Consequently, recurring revenues as a proportion of total sales revenues - and thus the central key factor in the company's future growth - continued to grow significantly and have now reached 58 percent (previous year: 48 percent). Sales from consulting services increased to EUR 7.2 million (previous year: EUR 6.3 million).

The return on sales in relation to operating earnings (EBIT) remains on budget at a high level of 23 percent. The continuing strength of ATOSS is also revealed in further key figures for the Group such as liquidity. As at the end of the first quarter, for example, the Group enjoyed an impressive cash position of EUR 54.7 million (previous year: EUR 46.6 million), giving the company outstanding future prospects even after the dividend of EUR 1.82 per share (totaling EUR 14.5 million) proposed to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on April 29, 2022.

Buoyed by its successful start to the year, a consistently positive order book coupled with the expanding share of cloud sales in line with the budget as well as its excellent growth prospects in the market for workforce management, the Management Board is confirming its forecast for the whole of 2022 already raised at the start of the year.

This forecast envisages sales to grow to EUR 110 million. Furthermore, the company is budgeting an EBIT margin of 25 percent, taking account of the capital expenditure planned, particularly in sales and distribution to open up new markets and in development capacity. The increasing focus on the cloud combined with greater emphasis on global alignment will secure the company additional, sustainable growth prospects, particularly over the long term.

CONSOLIDATED OVERVIEW PURSUANT TO IFRS: 3-MONTH COMPARISON IN KEUR

01/01/2022

- 03/31/2022 Proportion of

total sales 01/01/2021

- 03/31/2021 Proportion of

total sales Change

2022 / 2021 Sales 26,002 100% 22,951 100% 13% Software 17,094 66% 15,360 67% 11% Licenses 2,048 8% 4,369 19% -53% Maintenance 7,724 30% 6,862 30% 13% Cloud & Subscription 7,322 28% 4,130 18% 77% Consulting 7,228 28% 6,288 27% 15% Hardware 1,071 4% 1,003 4% 7% Others 610 2% 299 1% 104% EBITDA 6,980 27% 6,953 30% 0% EBIT 6,010 23% 6,161 27% -2% EBT 5,291 20% 6,139 27% -14% Net profit 3,545 14% 4,145 18% -14% Cash flow 6,060 23% 7,094 31% -15% Liquidity (1) 54,709 46,567 17% EPS in euro 0.45 0.52 -14% Employees (3) 646 571 13%

CONSOLIDATED OVERVIEW PURSUANT TO IFRS: QUARTERLY GROWTH IN KEUR

Q1/22 Q4/21 Q3/21 Q2/21 Q1/21 Sales 26,002 27,534 23,807 22,775 22,951 Software 17,094 18,922 16,127 15,562 15,360 Licenses 2,048 5,485 3,615 3,708 4,369 Maintenance 7,724 7,334 7,517 7,222 6,862 Cloud & Subscriptions 7,322 6,103 4,995 4,631 4,130 Consulting 7,228 7,200 5,924 5,831 6,288 Hardware 1,071 1,052 1,262 1,056 1,003 Others 610 361 495 326 299 EBITDA 6,980 9,929 7,571 6,898 6,953 EBIT 6,010 8,678 6,590 5,815 6,161 EBIT margin in % 23% 32% 28% 26% 27% EBT 5,291 8,936 6,774 5,856 6,139 Net profit 3,545 6,669 4,416 4,113 4,145 Cash flow 6,060 2,249 15,981 960 7,094(4) Liquidity (1/2) 54,709 50,360 49,069 33,808 46,567 EPS in euro 0.45 0.84 0.55 0.52 0.52 Employees (3) 646 630 612 588 571

(1) Cash and cash equivalents, other current and non-current financial assets (sight deposits, gold) as of the qualifying date, adjusted to exclude borrowings (loans)

(2) Dividend of EUR 1.67 on 05/05/2021 (KEUR 13,282)

(3) at the end of the quarter/year

(4) Figure corrected in the press release of 07/26/2021 to the press release of 04/26/2021

ATOSS

ATOSS Software AG is a provider of technology and consulting solutions for professional workforce management and demand-optimized workforce deployment. Whether conventional time management, mobile apps, detailed workforce forecasting, sophisticated workforce scheduling or strategic capacity and requirement planning, ATOSS has just the right solution - both in the cloud and on-premises. The modular product families feature the very highest level of functionality, browser-based high-end technology and platform independence. With around 12,000 customers in 50 countries, ATOSS workforce management solutions make a measurable contribution to increased value creation and competitiveness. At the same time, they ensure greater planning fairness and satisfaction at the workplace. Customers include companies such as ALDI SÜD, Coca-Cola, Deutsche Bahn, Douglas, Edeka, HUK-COBURG, Klinikum Leverkusen, Lufthansa, MEYER WERFT, Schmitz Cargobull, Sixt, Stadt Regensburg, thyssenkrupp Packaging Steel and W.L. Gore & Associates. Further information: www.atoss.com