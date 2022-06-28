DGAP-News: audius SE: Annual General Meeting of audius SE resolves to increase dividend from 17 to 30 cents per share

DGAP-News: audius SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

Weinstadt, June 28, 2022.



audius SE successfully held its Annual General Meeting 2022 today, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The shareholders' meeting was held virtually for the third year in a row due to Corona restrictions.



Despite all the current global political and economic challenges, the Management Board reported on the excellent development of the financial figures, the very good order situation and the creation of further potential, including through further inorganic growth and the international positioning of the audius Group.



At the time of the vote, 87.62 percent of the company's share capital of EUR 4,950,000 was represented.



The shareholders approved an increase in the dividend from 17 cents to 30 cents per share. The audius Group is thus taking the second step towards its sustainable and attractive dividend policy, which is generally based on half of the net profit for the year.



The agenda items put to the vote were passed almost unanimously in accordance with the management's proposal.



About audius



Founded in 1991, audius SE is an information technology company that operates worldwide. From network technology to specific software applications, the group of companies offers the right solutions for public-sector clients, medium-sized companies and internationally active corporations.

Supporting 350,000 IT workstations in the DACH region, the nearly 600 employees at 20 locations - 16 of which are in Germany - focus on the use of future-oriented technologies and best practices. Another business unit deals with network infrastructures, in particular the establishment and expansion of the 5G network.

The Group's customers include global corporations as well as medium-sized enterprises. The strategic goal is to grow both organically and through acquisitions.

The shares of audius SE are listed on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the m:access segment for medium-sized companies of the Munich Stock Exchange.



