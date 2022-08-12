|
12.08.2022 07:30:07
DGAP-News: Aumann AG: Aumann confirms growth path with 166 million order intake in the first half of 2022 and a record order backlog of 249 million
|
DGAP-News: Aumann AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
Beelen, 12 August 2022
Aumann AG (Aumann, ISIN: DE000A2DAM03), a leading manufacturer of automated E-mobility production solutions, confirms its strong start to the year. Order intake increased by 59.1% to 165.6 million in the first half of the year. The clear growth driver was the E-mobility segment with a year-on-year increase of 70.4% to 127.8 million. Over the past four quarters, order intake has totalled 298.1 million and Aumann's order backlog has increased by 85.4% year-on-year to a record high 249.2 million as of 30 June 2022. In the E-mobility segment, order backlog even jumped by 142.3% to 189.3 million. Revenue followed the dynamic order development of the preceding quarters and improved by 26.8% to 92.2 million in the first six months despite challenging market conditions. EBITDA increased to 3.0 million. The EBITDA margin rose to 3.3% and developed in line with the expected gradual improvement in profitability.
As an established turnkey supplier for production solutions for all key components of electromobility, Aumann secures the production capacities required by the automotive industry. In the first half of 2022, acquired orders for large-scale production lines for battery packs and battery modules as well as for technologically innovative production solutions around the so-called cell-to-pack production process contributed to the positive development. Furthermore, the competences around fuel cell production also helped Aumann to win its first order for a series production plant in the field of electrolysis, i.e. the process of generating hydrogen from electrical energy. Aumann is thus further expanding its market position in the competence field of hydrogen.
The continuing demand for automated production solutions "Made by Aumann" confirms the company's strategic positioning in the strongly growing market of electromobility. The highest order backlog in the company's history gives visibility regarding the established growth path well into the next year already. A liquidity position of 97.3 million and an equity ratio of 62.9% also secure the company's growth prospects.
The complete half-year financial report is available at www.aumann.com/en.
Aumann AG
Dieselstrasse 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Tel. +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com
Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)
Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel
Court of registration
Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399
