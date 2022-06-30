DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities completes retirement of 1,000,000 shares

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

30.06.2022 / 07:30

Grünwald, June 30, 2022 AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) completed the retirement of 1,000,000 treasury shares that were acquired under the 2020 share buyback program. This corresponds to approximately 3.36 percent of the company's share capital.

The retirement of the shares is not associated with a reduction in capital, therefore the imputed nominal value of the shares will increase accordingly. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA's share capital continues to amount 31,680,000.00 after retiring the shares and is divided into 28,769,944 no-par value bearer shares.



