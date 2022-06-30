Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
30.06.2022 07:30:04

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities completes retirement of 1,000,000 shares

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
30.06.2022 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Grünwald, June 30, 2022 AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) completed the retirement of 1,000,000 treasury shares that were acquired under the 2020 share buyback program. This corresponds to approximately 3.36 percent of the company's share capital.

The retirement of the shares is not associated with a reduction in capital, therefore the imputed nominal value of the shares will increase accordingly. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA's share capital continues to amount 31,680,000.00 after retiring the shares and is divided into 28,769,944 no-par value bearer shares.

ABOUT AURELIUS

AURELIUS is a pan-European alternative investment firm. Deep operational expertise and experience enable AURELIUS to accelerate value creation within its portfolio companies. The Group has offices in London, Luxembourg, Munich, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Madrid, Milan, and Dusseldorf.

Our key investment platforms are AURELIUS European Opportunities IV fund and the listed AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8, Ticker Symbol: AR4), which specialise in corporate carve-out transactions and acquiring companies with development potential in the mid-market. The investment strategys core element is growth of its portfolio companies, supported by a team of almost 100 operating taskforce experts.

AURELIUS Group additionally operates in the areas of growth capital, real estate and alternative lending solutions. AURELIUS Growth Investments participates in leveraged buyouts in mid-market succession situations. AURELIUS Real Estate Opportunities focuses on real estate investments, the value of which can be increased in the long-term by means of active management. AURELIUS Finance Company provides flexible lending solutions to firms across Europe.

With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., AURELIUS provides comprehensive support to refugees on their way towards a better life.

To find out more, visit www.aurelius-group.com

 

CONTACT
AURELIUS Group
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (89) 544799 0    +44 (0) 20 7440 0480
Fax: +49 (89) 544799 55    +44 (2) 20 7440 0481
E-mail: investor@aurelius-group.com


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

