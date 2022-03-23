DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities plans for a dividend increase to EUR 1.50

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities plans for a dividend increase to EUR 1.50



23.03.2022 / 07:50

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities plans for a dividend increase to EUR 1.50

- Increase in planed dividend by 50% yoy

- Dividend payout of EUR 42.2 million proposed for financial year 2021

- Shareholders to participate in the strong development



Grünwald, March 23, 2022 - The Managing Directors of AURELIUS Management SE, the general partner of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA ("AURELIUS"; ISIN DE000A0JK2A8), resolved today to propose paying a dividend of EUR 1.50 per qualifying share from the distributable profit for the 2021 financial year to the company's annual general meeting to be held on June 21, 2022. This corresponds to a total dividend payout of EUR 42.2 million.

One year ago, the company announced that it would propose a dividend of EUR 1.25 and EUR 1.50 per dividend-bearing share for the financial years 2021 and 2022 respectively. This provides a sustainable dividend policy and visibility for AURELIUS' shareholders. Achieving the EUR 1.50 already now along with the current share buyback programme resolved in November 2021, AURELIUS is clearly pursuing a sustainable and focused increase in shareholder value. To date, the company has bought back already more than 550.000 shares in the last 5 month which equals approximately 2% of the total shares outstanding. Given the current markets, the volumes and hence the speed of execution of the current share buyback programme are assessed constantly.

Matthias Täubl, CEO of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA, says: "2021 was a very successful financial year for AURELIUS and we are pleased to share this success with our shareholders. Shareholder value is a focus point of our strategy; therefore we are already bringing forward the planned 2022 dividend increase to EUR 1.50 for 2021. The staggering macroeconomic developments present us, as well as all other market participants, with uncertainty. However, during the pandemic, we have robustly positioned our portfolio companies and are therefore confident that we limit the impact on our portfolio."



