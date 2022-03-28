DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities publishes Annual Report 2021: Confirmation of very strong numbers for the 2021 financial year

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities publishes Annual Report 2021: Confirmation of very strong numbers for the 2021 financial year



28.03.2022 / 11:15

- Operating EBITDA rises by 50% to EUR 249.7 million, considerably higher gains on exits

- Dividend raised to EUR 1.50 per share thanks to ample cash reserves of EUR 444.0 million, lucrative exits, and excellent operating performance

- Transparency enhanced further by the presentation of net asset value on a net basis, after deduction of transaction costs and management compensation upon sale of portfolio companies

- Outlook: Dynamic start to the 2022 financial year and upbeat outlook despite the current geopolitical uncertainties

Munich, March 28, 2022 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA ("AURELIUS"; ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) published its Annual Report for the 2021 financial year on today's date. AURELIUS generated total consolidated revenues of EUR 3,261.2 million in financial year 2021 (2020: EUR 3,230.1 million). Annualized consolidated revenues from continued operations came to EUR 2,689.8 million (2020: EUR 2,198.2 million).

Operating EBITDA rises by 50% to EUR 249.7 million, considerably higher gains on exits

The impressive 50% increase in operating EBITDA to EUR 249.7 million (2020: EUR 167.6 million) reflects the excellent performance of nearly all Group companies. The portfolio of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities proved to be robust also in the second year of the coronavirus pandemic. Especially noteworthy is the positive performance of the following Group companies: Zentia, moveero, Silvan, Distrelec, and VAG.

The EBITDA of the combined Group came to EUR 358.3 million in the 2021 financial year (2020: EUR 431.1 million). The difference from the previous year is mainly attributable to the considerably lower gains on bargain purchases of EUR 36.4 million in financial year 2021, as compared to EUR 292.2 million in the previous year. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities completed three platform investments in the past 2021 financial year: HÜPPE, Remi Claeys, and UNILUX. Moreover, existing Group companies were strengthened by the strategic add-on acquisitions of Movement Group, GSB Gerüstbau, and Nordic Lift. Panasonic's European consumer battery business (today: Advanced Power Solutions) and SSE Contracting Limited (today: Enerveo) were acquired as part of the broadened investment spectrum encompassing co-investments together with the AURELIUS European Opportunities Fund IV founded in financial year 2021.

Thanks to the sale of the remaining activities of Office Depot Europe to the strategic investor RAJA and the sale of the Group subsidiary Wychem to Ascensus Specialties, a U.S. supplier of specialty chemicals, gains on exits more than doubled to EUR 163.7 million (2020: EUR 78.7 million).

Restructuring and non-recurring expenses of EUR 91.5 million were incurred for the restructuring of portfolio companies in the reporting period, that being 15 percent less than in the previous year (2020: EUR 107.4 million).

Dividend raised to EUR 1.50 per share thanks to ample cash reserves of EUR 444.0 million, lucrative exits, and excellent operating performance

Thanks to ample cash reserves of EUR 444.0 million resulting from the positive operating performance of the Group companies and from the proceeds on company sales in the last few months, the Managing Directors of AURELIUS Management SE, the personally liable partner of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA, will be able to propose to the company's annual general meeting to be held on June 21, 2022 that a dividend of EUR 1.50 per qualifying share be paid from the distributable profit for the 2021 financial year. By raising the dividend above the EUR 1.25 per share announced in the previous year, AURELIUS Equity Opportunities has again demonstrated its clear commitment to creating value for its shareholders and enabling them to participate in the strong results for 2021 and the successful start to the year 2022. In addition, the current share buyback program will be extended.

Transparency enhanced further by the presentation of net asset value on a net basis, after deduction of transaction costs and management compensation upon sale of portfolio companies

As the next logical step in its ongoing transparency program, AURELIUS Equity Opportunities will report the net asset value (NAV) of the Group companies on a net basis in the future. The net NAV is calculated by adjusting the previously reported gross NAV for the expected transaction costs to be incurred on the sale of portfolio companies and for all management compensation related to the respective sales. The net NAV will be published on a quarterly basis in the future as well. For the sake of comparability, the gross NAV of EUR 1,270.5 million, which is 32 percent higher than the prior-year figure (12/31/2020: EUR 966.2 million), is being published for the last time in the Annual Report as of December 31, 2021. The net NAV as of December 31, 2021 was EUR 1,004.7 million, corresponding to EUR 35.26 per share. In view of the current geopolitical uncertainties created by the war in Ukraine, AURELIUS Equity Opportunities has decided to apply an 8 percent safety discount to the gross NAV, which is already included in the net NAV as of December 31, 2021. This flat-rate discount was determined with reference to the current, roughly 8 percent decline in the Dax from the start of the war to March 10, 2022.

Outlook: Dynamic start to the 2022 financial year and upbeat outlook, despite the current geopolitical uncertainties

"Having sold the distance learning school AKAD University and already completed four add-on acquisitions and three co-investments, we have gotten off to a very good start in 2022. Looking forward to the rest of the year, I see attractive acquisition candidates in all three investment segments," said Matthias Täubl, CEO of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities. "However, the shocking macroeconomic developments create tremendous uncertainty for us, as well as all other market participants. But having created a robust portfolio during the pandemic, I am nonetheless confident of being able to steer our company safely through the current crises."

Key figures

(in EUR millions) 1/1 - 12/31/2020 1/1 - 12/31/2021 Total consolidated revenues 3,230.1 3,261.2 Consolidated revenues (annualized) 1,2 2,198.2 2,689.8 EBITDA of the combined Group 431.1 358.3 of which gains on bargain purchases 292.2 36.4 of which restructuring and non-recurring expenses -107.4 -91.5 of which gains on exits 78.7 163.7 Operating EBITDA of the combined Group 167.6 249.7 Consolidated profit1 121.6 151.8 Group earnings per share (undiluted, in EUR) 3.62 4.86 Cash flow from operating activities¹ 227.5 42.9 Cash flow from investing activties¹ -33.1 -8.7 Free cash flow¹ 194.4 34.2 12/31/2020 12/31/2021 Assets 2,307.9 2,281.2 of which cash and cash equivalents 422.9 444.0 Liabilities 1,815.9 1,688.7 of which financial liabilities 386.7 379.4 Equity³ 492.0 592.5 Equity ratio³ (in %) 21.3 26.0 Number of employees at the reporting date 12,059 11,141

1) The prior-year consolidated statement of comprehensive income and consolidated statement of cash flows have been adjusted for comparison purposes in accordance with IFRS 5.

2) From continued operations.

3) Including non-controlling interests.

Net Asset Value of the AURELIUS portfolio (in EUR millions)

12/31/2020 12/31/2021 Change in % Industrial Production 343.3 500.9 46 Retail & Consumer Products 345.0 369.2 7 Services & Solutions 81.7 143.2 75 NAV of the portfolio companies 770.0 1,013.3 32 Other* 196.2 254.1 30 Co-investments -/- 3.1 -/- Total NAV (gross) ** 966.2 1,270.5 32 Transaction costs and management compensation 265.8 Total NAV (net) 1,004.7 NAV (net) per share in EUR *** 35.26

** The presented NAV (gross) of the Group entities is presented on the basis of the percentage of equity held by AURELIUS Equity Opportunities.

*** Treasury shares are not included in the calculation of the NAV (net) per share. Therefore, the total number of shares included in the calculation is 28,496,553.

