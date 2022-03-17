DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities reports very strong preliminary numbers for the 2021 financial year

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

17.03.2022 / 07:30

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities reports very strong preliminary numbers for the 2021 financial year

- Operating EBITDA up 50% to EUR 249.7 million

- Cash holdings rise to EUR 444.0 million

Munich, March 17, 2022 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA ("AURELIUS"; ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) today published preliminary numbers for the 2021 financial year. Based on preliminary, not yet finally audited numbers, the Group generated total consolidated revenues of EUR 3,261.2 million, at the level of the previous year (2020: EUR 3,230.1 million). Annualized consolidated revenues from continued operations came to EUR 2,689.8 million (2020: EUR 2,198.2 million).

Strong operating performance of the portfolio companies: Operating EBITDA up 50% to EUR 249.7 million

The substantial increase in operating EBITDA to EUR 249.7 million (2020: EUR 167.6 million) reflects the positive performance of nearly all Group companies. The portfolio of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities proved to be robust in this second year of the Covid-19 pandemic as well. The positive performance of Group companies Zentia, moveero, Silvan, Distrelec, and VAG is particularly noteworthy.

The EBITDA of the combined Group came to EUR 358.3 million in the 2021 financial year (2020: EUR 431.1 million). The difference is mainly attributable to the substantially lower gains on bargain purchases of EUR 36.4 million in financial year 2021, compared to EUR 292.2 million in the previous year.

Three platform acquisitions were completed in the past financial year: the bathroom equipment supplier Hüppe, the precision-welded aluminum tubes business of the Norsk Hydro Group (today: Remi Claeys Aluminium), and UNILUX, a manufacturer of premium-quality window and door solutions. The Group's existing subsidiaries were strategically strengthened by a total of three add-on acquisitions: The Conaxess Trade Group acquired the Movement Group, BPG Building Partners Group acquired GSB Gerüstbau, and the NDS Group acquired Nordic Lift. Panasonic's European consumer battery business (today: Advanced Power Solutions) was acquired as the first co-investment under the broadened investment spectrum encompassing co-investments together with AURELIUS European Opportunities Fund IV setup in 2021. The second co-investment was the acquisition of SSE Contracting Limited (today: Enerveo), a UK-based contracting firm for mechanical and electrical engineering services.

Gains on exits rose significantly to EUR 163.7 million (2020: EUR 78.7 million). The sale of the remaining activities of Office Depot Europe to strategic investor RAJA was completed with effect as of November 1, 2021. The Group subsidiary Wychem was sold to Ascensus Specialties, a U.S. supplier of specialty chemicals, in December 2021.

Restructuring and non-recurring expenses of EUR 91.5 million were incurred for the restructuring of portfolio companies in the reporting period (2020: EUR 107.4 million).

Cash holdings rise to EUR 444.0 million

Thanks to successful exits and the positive operating performance of the portfolio companies, the Group's cash holdings again rose by 5 percent above the level of the previous year to EUR 444.0 million (2020: EUR 422.9 million), despite the payment of a dividend amounting to EUR 28.7 million and increased acquisition activity. The equity ratio rose to 26 percent (2020: 21 %).

Outlook: Dynamic start to the 2022 financial year, with the highly lucrative exit of distance learning university AKAD, four add-on acquisitions, and three co-investment-acquisitions

"We have gotten off to a successful start in 2022, having already strengthened our portfolio with four new add-on acquisitions as well as three co-investments. Moreover, the sale of AKAD University was a first, highly lucrative exit for us," said Matthias Täubl, CEO of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities. "The war in Ukraine poses a risk to economic and political stability in Europe. Considering our robust portfolio, which has generated above-average results in the two years dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, I take a positive view of our prospects in the rest of the year."

The final Annual Report 2021 will be published on March 31, 2022.

Key figures

(in EUR millions) 1/1 - 12/31/2020 1/1 - 12/31/2021 Total consolidated revenues 3,230.1 3,261.2 Consolidated revenues (annualized) 1,2 2,198.2 2,689.8 EBITDA of the combined Group 431.1 358.3 of which gains on bargain purchases 292.2 36.4 of which restructuring and non-recurring expenses -107.4 -91.5 of which net gains on company exits 78.7 163.7 Operating EBITDA of the combined Group 167.6 249.7 12/31/2020 12/31/2021 Cash and cash equivalents 422.9 444.0 Equity ratio 3 21% 26%

1) The prior-year consolidated statement of comprehensive income has been adjusted for comparison purposes in accordance with IFRS 5.

2) From continued operations.

3) Including non-controlling interests.

ABOUT AURELIUS

AURELIUS Group is a pan-European asset management group with offices in Munich, London, Stockholm, Madrid, Amsterdam, Milan and Luxembourg.

Key investment platforms are its AURELIUS European Opportunities IV fund as well as listed AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA ("AEO"; ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8), which acquire corporate carve-outs and companies with development potential in the mid-market (fund) and lower mid-market sector (AEO). The investment strategy's core element is operational development of its portfolio companies with the support of a team of almost 100 operating taskforce experts of AEO. AURELIUS Group also operates in the areas of growth capital, real estate opportunities and debt. With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., AURELIUS provides comprehensive support for refugees on their way towards a better life.

To find out more, visit www.aurelius-group.com

