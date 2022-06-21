DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities: Results of the 2022 Annual General Meeting

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

21.06.2022

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities: Results of the 2022 Annual General Meeting

All proposed resolutions of the management approved by large majorities

Dividend of EUR 1.50 per share resolved

Rosa Riera elected as new member of the Supervisory Board

Strengthening of Investment focus on midmarket and Operating Model ongoing

Three Exits achieved in 2022 with more to be expected, despite challenging market environment

Munich, June 21, 2022 AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA ("AURELIUS"; ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) held its 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually. All proposed management resolutions were successfully approved by large majorities of the shareholders, represented at the AGM.



The dividend payment of EUR 1.50 per share, as proposed by the management, was resolved for the financial year 2021. This corresponds to a total dividend pay-out of EUR 42.2 million. As part of the resolution on the election of new Supervisory Board members and in line with the goal of appointing more industry experts, Rosa Riera was elected as a new member by a large majority of shareholders.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities continued its growth path in 2021. As a result, we can provide more value to our shareholders, raising the dividend to EUR 1.50 per share. For 2022, we are confident, yet attentive, on how our markets change our navigated course, as the current times are demanding. However, we are even now succeeding in sharpening our portfolio with further exits and acquisitions, states Matthias Täubl, CEO of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities.

The AGM´s agenda was successfully completed, including amongst others, the approval of the annual financial statements, and the discharge of the General Partner AURELIUS Management SE for the financial year 2021.

The development of AURELIUS in 2022 so far has shown robust and promising growth, despite the crisis-ridden market environment. For the Supervisory Board, this is proof that the managements strategy is sound in design and in execution. Also, I am happy to welcome Rosa Riera to the Supervisory Board; her election adds an independent expert for HR, Communications, and IT, comments Christian Dreyer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities.

Beginning in 2021 and ongoing in 2022, we have identified four key topics, to drive forward by AURELIUS. First, we strive to expand our investment focus and impact in the midmarket, leveraging our synergies together with the AURELIUS European Opportunities IV Fund. Second, bringing even more power to the core of our business model, we are strengthening our operating model to ensure, that we keep the proximity to our portfolio companies whilst conducting further transactions within our investment focus. Third, recognising the undoubted importance of ESG, we are intensifying our efforts and foster our approach. Fourth, we continue to anticipate, identify, and ultimately minimise macroeconomic risks with the help of our experienced taskforce. Looking ahead, we seek to expand our footprint in the midmarket segment. The latest and sixth co-invest acquisition of dental bauer and Pluradent is yet another commitment to this journey, concludes Täubl.

Voting results and additional information can be found at the following link:

https://aurelius-group.com/en/equity-opportunities/investor-relations-en/annual-meeting-2022/



ABOUT AURELIUS

AURELIUS is a pan-European alternative investment firm. Deep operational expertise and experience enable AURELIUS to accelerate value creation within its portfolio companies. The Group has offices in London, Luxembourg, Munich, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Milan, Madrid and Dusseldorf.

Our key investment platforms are AURELIUS European Opportunities IV fund and the listed AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8, Ticker Symbol: AR4), which specialise in corporate carve-out transactions and acquiring companies with development potential in the mid-market. The investment strategys core element is growth of its portfolio companies, supported by a team of almost 100 operating taskforce experts.

AURELIUS Group additionally operates in the areas of growth capital, real estate and alternative lending solutions. AURELIUS Growth Investments participates in leveraged buyouts in mid-market succession situations. AURELIUS Real Estate Opportunities focuses on real estate investments, the value of which can be increased in the long-term by means of active management. AURELIUS Finance Company provides flexible lending solutions to firms across Europe.

With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., AURELIUS provides comprehensive support to refugees on their way towards a better life.

To find out more, visit www.aurelius-group.com

