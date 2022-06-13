DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities sells portfolio company Hammerl to BACHL Unternehmensgruppe

|
Munich, June 13, 2022 AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA ("AURELIUS"; ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) announces the sale of Hammerl GmbH (Hammerl), a leading manufacturer of blown film products in Germany, to Karl Bachl GmbH & Co KG (BACHL). Hammerl had been part of AURELIUS´ portfolio since 2016 and was successfully developed through close operational support. The purchase price is a premium to the most recently reported NAV. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
The AURELIUS operations experts closely supported Hammerl in its transformation and growth during the companys time under AURELIUS ownership. In the process, the corporate strategy was revised, a focus was placed on the core products and substantial capital expenditure was spent towards acquiring machinery. The goal was to strengthen existing customer groups and to open up new business fields in the future, and to expand the business abroad. The modernised corporate design already supports this pathway.
The Hammerl brand has gained a high reputation, is part of the leading industry players, offers an exceptional level of expertise and maintains a reliable as well as large customer base, with recurring order cycles. Hammerl also operates a production facility in Germany with its own recycling plant - enabling the manufacture of sustainable and resource-efficient products. BACHL itself is a well-established film producer operating throughout Europe and will stand to benefit from Hammerl's expertise towards capitalising on its own corporate objectives.
AURELIUS was advised on the transaction by Clearwater International (M&A) and Gütt Olk Feldhaus und Wagensonner (Legal M&A).
ABOUT AURELIUS
Our key investment platforms are AURELIUS European Opportunities IV fund and the listed AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8, Ticker Symbol: AR4), which specialise in corporate carve-out transactions and acquiring companies with development potential in the mid-market. The investment strategys core element is growth of its portfolio companies, supported by a team of almost 100 operating taskforce experts.
AURELIUS Group additionally operates in the areas of growth capital, real estate and alternative lending solutions. AURELIUS Growth Investments participates in leveraged buyouts in mid-market succession situations. AURELIUS Real Estate Opportunities focuses on real estate investments, the value of which can be increased in the long-term by means of active management. AURELIUS Finance Company provides flexible lending solutions to firms across Europe.
With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., AURELIUS provides comprehensive support to refugees on their way towards a better life.
To find out more, visit www.aurelius-group.com
