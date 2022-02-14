DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities subsidiary BMC Benelux acquires De Rycke Bouwmaterialen

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities subsidiary BMC Benelux acquires De Rycke Bouwmaterialen



14.02.2022 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AURELIUS Equity Opportunities subsidiary BMC Benelux acquires De Rycke Bouwmaterialen

- Strong start to the year also in the area of add-on acquisitions: Add-on-acquisitions to Building Partners Group, EIG and BMC with combined revenues of over EUR 80 million and strong EBITDA contribution

- Strategic add-on acquisition De Rycke with significant synergy potential to BMC

- Continuing exciting market environment with great opportunities for the AURELIUS business model expected

Munich, 14 February 2022 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) announces the third add-on acquisition in year 2022. The group subsidiary BMC Benelux signed an agreement to acquire the building materials division of De Rycke, based in Beveren near Antwerp (Belgium). Together with the add-on acquisitions of Building Partners Group and EIG that have been announced since the start of the year, this increases AURELIUS consolidated revenues by over EUR 80m. The equity investment for all three add-on acquisitions is in the single-digit million euro range. The three companies make a mid-single-digit EBITDA contribution to the consolidated result, which will increase significantly through synergies with the existing portfolio companies.

The AURELIUS subsidiary BMC Benelux, a leading Belgian building materials merchant in the B2B sector, has agreed to acquire the building materials business of De Rycke. De Rycke Bouwmaterialen offers its customers a diverse product range and comprehensive services and consulting from new build projects to renovation. The Beveren location will be significantly strengthened by the integration into the BMC Benelux business and network. Through this acquisition, BMC Benelux will gain a presence in the Ghent - Antwerp - Brussels region. For De Rycke and BMC, this creates significant synergy and market potential to the existing business.

"With these three acquisitions, we have made a very good start to the new year in terms of acquisitions and have been able to strategically strengthen three of our group companies through add-ons," Matthias Täubl, CEO of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities, is pleased to report. "The market environment remains exciting, we continue to see great opportunities for our business model in the turbulence caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. We expect the market for group spin-offs to remain dynamic and this will create interesting opportunities for us to make acquisitions in all three segments we address - co-investments, platform investments and also in the area of strategic add-on acquisitions to strengthen our existing group companies."

BMC Benelux is one of the top five players in a large market that remains highly fragmented. Under the two brand names YouBuild and Mpro, BMC Benelux primarily targets small and medium-sized professional customers in the construction industry. The retail chain has a dense branch network throughout Belgium, a wide product range and excellent services, such as delivery, cutting and rental of specialty tools. BMC Benelux has been part of AURELIUS since October 2019.



ABOUT AURELIUS

AURELIUS Group is a pan-European asset management group with offices in Munich, London, Stockholm, Madrid, Amsterdam, Milan and Luxembourg.

Key investment platforms are its AURELIUS European Opportunities IV fund as well as listed AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA ("AEO"; ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8), which acquire corporate carve-outs and companies with development potential in the mid-market (fund) and lower mid-market sector (AEO). The investment strategy's core element is operational development of its portfolio companies with the support of a team of almost 100 operating taskforce experts of AEO. AURELIUS Group also operates in the areas of growth capital, real estate opportunities and debt. With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., AURELIUS provides comprehensive support for refugees on their way towards a better life.

To find out more, visit www.aurelius-group.com

CONTACT

AURELIUS Group

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 (89) 544799 - 0

Fax: +49 (89) 544799 - 55

E-mail: investor@aureliusinvest.de