DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities subsidiary Ideal Shopping Direct sells its channel Ideal World

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities subsidiary Ideal Shopping Direct sells its channel Ideal World

Munich, February 17, 2022 - Ideal Shopping Direct, a subsidiary of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8), has sold its remaining business, being the TV and web channels trading as Ideal World, to British entrepreneur and investor Hamish Morjaria. This transaction concludes the exit for AURELIUS. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed. The transaction completed on 15 February. In January, AURELIUS had sold the TV and web channels trading as Create & Craft.

Ideal World is a multi-channel home shopping provider that is broadcasting 24 hours a day on terrestrial and satellite televisions across the United Kingdom, as well as via online channels. The channel is also broadcasting for 3 hours a day on one of the UK's most popular television channels, ITV, and on STV. Furthermore, Ideal World hosts an e-commerce shop, Ideal World Online, with all products available for purchase via its website: www.idealworld.tv. With over 600,000 customers, Ideal World specialises in lifestyle products including home, leisure and fashion. The business is based in Peterborough, UK, where it has dedicated facilities for show production and transmission, alongside its distribution centre.

Hamish Morjaria is a British entrepreneur and investor, being currently the Chairman of on-premises payment solution company and tech disruptor, FETCH GROUP. Mr Morjaria has over 20 years' experience in senior leadership roles in global technology, distribution, wholesale and retail business.



