DGAP-News: AURELIUS' portfolio company European Imaging Group successfully completes acquisition of CameraNU.nl B.V.

AURELIUS' portfolio company European Imaging Group successfully completes acquisition of CameraNU.nl B.V.



24.02.2022 / 07:30

- CameraNU.nl B.V., a leading specialised omnichannel retailer of cameras and accessories, becomes part of the European Imaging Group

- Turnover of the European Imaging Group increases to over 300 million EUR

Munich, 24 February 2022 - The European Imaging Group, a subsidiary of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8), has successfully completed the acquisition of a majority stake in CameraNU.nl B.V. ("CameraNU") from its founders. The acquisition will enable European Imaging Group, Europe's No 1 omni-channel supplier of photo and video equipment for enthusiasts and professionals, not only to expand its market-leading position in the Benelux, but also to increase its turnover to over EUR 300 million per year.

"With the acquisition of CameraNU.nl, we are integrating a company that, just like the rest of EIG, stands for excellent advice, best selection, and diverse service across all sales channels," said Philipp Linge, Group CFO of the European Imaging Group. "CameraNu fits perfectly into our regional expansion strategy in Europe, which we intend to continue with further add-on acquisitions in the future."

"I am pleased to see EIG on such a strong growth path. The group has made great progress in the past months - our operational experts will continue to support this in the future," said Matthias Täubl, CEO of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA. "Add-on acquisitions are an integral part of our business model as a third investment pillar. This allows us to strategically expand existing companies and thereby create value for all stakeholders. We also have interesting acquisition candidates in the pipeline for other portfolio companies."

CameraNU was founded in 2003 by Johan van Slooten and Wilco de Vries and has since grown to become the largest independent omnichannel specialty retailer of cameras and accessories in the Netherlands. The product range is aimed at amateur, semi-professional and professional photographers and videographers. CameraNU is characterised by a remarkable and award-winning online platform ("Website van het Jaar 2021"), its six retail shops in the Netherlands and its comprehensive customer service. Both organically and through acquisitions, the Dutch retail company has achieved strong growth in the past.

Within European Imaging Group, CameraNU will continue its strong trajectory of capturing growth and will benefit from best practice sharing across EIG's market leading businesses Calumet Photographic and Wex Photo Video, both strong European players in the photo and video retail sector. Following a pan-European growth strategy, European Imaging Group together with AURELIUS' team of operational experts will support CameraNU in leveraging its significant potential as a multi-channel retailer and further enhance the company's operational processes.

ABOUT EUROPEAN IMAGING GROUP

The European Imaging Group ("EIG") is Europe's No 1 omnichannel specialist retailer for photo and video. EIG operates regionally with various brands including Calumet Photographic in Germany and Wex Photo Video in the UK. Since its acquisition by Aurelius, EIG has grown organically and through acquisitions and has annual sales of over EUR 300 million in the UK, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

To find out more, visit https://european-imaging-group.com/

ABOUT AURELIUS

AURELIUS Group is a pan-European asset management group with offices in Munich, London, Stockholm, Madrid, Amsterdam, Milan and Luxembourg.

Key investment platforms are its AURELIUS European Opportunities IV fund as well as listed AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA ("AEO"; ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8), which acquire corporate carve-outs and companies with development potential in the mid-market (fund) and lower mid-market sector (AEO). The investment strategy's core element is operational development of its portfolio companies with the support of a team of almost 100 operating taskforce experts of AEO. AURELIUS Group also operates in the areas of growth capital, real estate opportunities and debt. With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., AURELIUS provides comprehensive support for refugees on their way towards a better life.

To find out more, visit www.aurelius-group.com

