04.04.2022 07:30:14
DGAP-News: AURELIUS portfolio company VAG closed acquisition of Brazilian supplier of valve solutions RTS
AURELIUS portfolio company VAG closed acquisition of Brazilian supplier of valve solutions RTS
Munich/Mannheim/São Paulo, April 4, 2022 - VAG, a portfolio company of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8), closed the acquisition of RTS (Brazil), a supplier of valve solutions, from the company's previous owner. RTS' well-known market position and customer base looks set to allow VAG to expand its geographical reach along with complementary product portfolios of the two companies. This will allow VAG to offer a broad range of high-quality water flow control solutions for water treatment and distribution, wastewater management, dams and hydropower.
RTS is a leading Brazil-based manufacturer of valve solutions used in water, wastewater and other industries such as energy. The company is headquartered in Guarulhos - São Paulo, Brazil, and has a well-established customer base in its home country. Becoming a VAG Group brand, RTS will support VAG's growth in Brazil and other Latin American markets. RTS and VAG have been collaborating since 2004 and RTS has been an official VAG distributor in Brazil since 2012.
"We are very pleased about this opportunity for VAG and RTS to join forces and offer even better products and services to our customers in Brazil and Latin America with RTS becoming one of VAG's Group brands. RTS has been a trusted partner of VAG for many years, so our two companies already know each other very well. We are confident that together we will be able to respond to our customer needs in Brazil better than ever before", says Dr. Jan Nopper, CEO of VAG Group.
"This acquisition will further strengthen VAG's position in the region towards a market leading position. It is our fifth add-on acquisition in 2022, underlining AURELIUS' highly successful buy-and-built strategy of value creation for both our portfolio companies and our investors." says Matthias Täubl, CEO of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA.
AURELIUS/VAG were advised on the transaction by KPMG (Financial, Labour, Tax) and Machado Meyer (Legal).
About VAG Group
ABOUT AURELIUS
Key investment platforms are its AURELIUS European Opportunities IV fund as well as listed AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA ("AEO"; ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8), which acquire corporate carve-outs and companies with development potential in the mid-market (fund) and lower mid-market sector (AEO). The investment strategy's core element is operational support of its portfolio companies with a team of almost 100 in-house operating taskforce experts. AURELIUS Group also operates in the areas of growth capital, real estate opportunities and debt. With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., AURELIUS provides comprehensive support for refugees on their way towards a better life.
To find out more, visit www.aurelius-group.com
CONTACT
