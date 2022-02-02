DGAP-News: AURELIUS' subsidiary Ideal Shopping Direct sells its knitting and crochet business

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal

AURELIUS' subsidiary Ideal Shopping Direct sells its knitting and crochet business



02.02.2022 / 07:30

Munich, February 2, 2022 - Ideal Shopping Direct Limited ("Ideal"), a subsidiary of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8), has agreed the sale of the assets of its yarn and accessory business Deramores Retail Limited ("Deramores") to LoveCrafts Group Limited. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

Deramores is the award-winning one-stop shop solution for all knitting and crochet needs, from popular yarns and brands to new patterns, as well as value-packed yarn packs. Since its foundation in 2010, Deramores has become one of the leading players in its industry. The company offers a comprehensive range of products that meet the needs of knitters and crocheters worldwide.

LoveCrafts Group is a leading online crafts community, with millions of users across 140 countries worldwide. Its site www.lovecrafts.com offers a mix of content, commerce and community that provides a complete ecosystem for makers. The Deramores brand provides several synergies with complimentary focusses and customer bases.



