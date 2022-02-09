DGAP-News: Austria: EQS Group new market leader for disclosure obligations and with strong customer growth in whistleblowing systems

DGAP-News: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Austria: EQS Group new market leader for disclosure obligations and with strong customer growth in whistleblowing systems



09.02.2022 / 08:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Austria: EQS Group new market leader for disclosure obligations and with strong customer growth in whistleblowing systems

Majority of former euro adhoc customers will report via EQS IR COCKPIT going forward

Over 100 new whistleblowing system customers in 2021

90% of ATX issuers use EQS cloud services

Following the termination of the euro-adhoc service from APA-OTS, most customers who previously used this service have now switched over to EQS Group. This means that EQS is now the market leader for disclosure obligations service in Austria; prior to this, the RegTech company was already leading cloud provider for whistleblowing systems by a wide margin.

"When we decided not to continue with the euro adhoc business unit, it was extremely important to us that our customers continued to be in good hands when it came to the dissemination of their capital market announcements. Recommending EQS Group was really the only logical decision for us," explains Julia Wippersberg, Managing Director at APA-OTS Originaltext-Service GmbH, who is pleased with the professional transition.

When it comes to the investor relations division, EQS Group supports companies from all stock exchange segments, including 75% of all issuers on the Prime Market. Both these and compliance clients are serviced by the Austrian EQS subsidiary founded mid last year, located in the Spittelberg quarter in Vienna.

"We would like to express our sincere thanks to the management at APA OTS, who recommended the cooperation with EQS to their clients. This made it possible to set the course for a smooth platform change at an early stage. The former euro adhoc customers can now look forward to an even greater reach: in addition to distribution via the EQS newswire, their announcements will still go out automatically to the APA-OTS network", explains Marcus Sultzer, Member of the Management Board at EQS Group.

Strong demand for whistleblowing systems in Q4 of 2021

EQS Group is perfectly positioned for further growth in Austria, also thanks to the strong increase in its customer numbers. Last year alone, more than 100 new customers opted for digital whistleblowing systems from EQS and its Group subsidiary Business Keeper, including some of Austria's largest companies and major public sector institutions. Erste Group Bank, OMV and Voestalpine, also the City of Vienna and the Federal Ministries of Justice and Finance, among others, have placed their trust in EQS whistleblowing solutions.

"Demand in compliance products picked up strongly, especially in the final quarter of 2021. We expect to see even stronger momentum here when the national whistleblower law comes into force, which obliges companies with 250 or more employees and municipalities with more than 10,000 inhabitants to set up a reporting channel," says Mirco Schmidt, Country Manager Compliance of EQS Group in Austria.

Contact

Lukas Reiter, Country Manager Investor Relations

lukas.reiter@eqs.com

Tel.: +43 1 4170 822

Mirco Schmidt, Country Manager Compliance

mirco.schmidt@eqs.com

Tel.: +43 1 4170 480

EQS Group GmbH

Siebensterngasse 31/8

1070 Vienna Austria

austria@eqs.com