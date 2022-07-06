DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 and Ford digitize the car trade-in process

DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Alliance

AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 and Ford digitize the car trade-in process



06.07.2022 / 07:30

AUTO1 Group digitizes the trade-in process for Ford Germanys direct online sales as well as for Ford dealers and service partners.

AUTO1 Group provides online price estimates for private customers on the Ford website and supports Ford, authorized dealers, and service partners in lead generation and customer retention.

Ford dealers will also be able to obtain a binding offer for trade-in cars via the AUTO1 EVA app, providing AUTO1.coms partner dealer network with an increased supply of attractive used cars.

Berlin, July 6, 2022 - AUTO1 Group, Europe's leading digital automotive platform for the online purchase and sale of used cars, and Ford Germany, part of one of the globally leading and largest car manufacturers, enable Ford dealers to buy and sell trade-ins completely digitally and risk-free via AUTO1.com thanks to an instant price quote. Through this cooperation, AUTO1 Group secures an additional supply of vehicles. Furthermore, the cooperation includes the provision of online estimates for the used cars of private buyers on the Ford website.

Buyers provided with online estimates for their used cars

After a buyer has completed the configuration of the new car models "Ford Mustang Mach-E" or "Ford Explorer" on the Ford website, they enter the vehicle data of their used car at the end of the digital ordering process. Within seconds, the buyer then receives a non-binding online price estimate via the AUTO1 pricing interface. "The AUTO1 Online Price Estimates offer Ford dealers active lead generation and customer retention. With this digital and fast process, we enable buyers to trade in their used cars even more easily and conveniently." says Jost Dieckhaus, Vice President Remarketing Europe at AUTO1 Group.

Ford dealers can sell trade-ins via AUTO1.com

For optimized re-marketing of trade-in cars bought by Ford dealers, the AUTO1 EVA app has also been expanded exclusively for Ford dealers. Following digital condition recording via the app, Ford dealers can now request a binding price, which is valid for three days. The trade-ins are thus sold to AUTO1.com without risk. Alternatively, Ford dealers can sell trade-ins through a digital 24h auction amongst over 60,000 dealers in over 30 countries in Europe.

"We are very proud that we convinced another well-known car manufacturer to work with our digital tools and Europe-wide sales network. We are pleased to see this project now in action, following an intensive development period with the Ford plants and the Ford Partner Association. Ford dealers can benefit not only from dynamic bidding but also from an instant price and thus a risk-free marketing channel," says Dieckhaus.

"For us and our partners, this is another important step in the digital buying process. With this integrated solution, we are creating real added value for customers and retailers in the digital purchase initiation process, even before it comes to a personal visit to the dealership," says Olaf Hansen, Director of Marketing Ford Germany.

About AUTO1 Group

Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is a multi-brand technology company that is building the best way to buy and sell cars online. Its local European consumer brands like wirkaufendeinauto.de offer consumers the fastest and easiest way to sell their car. Its merchant brand, AUTO1.com, is Europes largest wholesale platform for car trading professionals. With its retail brand Autohero, AUTO1 Group is using its technology, scale, and operational excellence to develop the best consumer experience to buy a car online. AUTO1 Group is operating in over 30 countries. Following its successful IPO in February 2021, the groups shares are trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol AG1 and the ISIN DE000A2LQ884.

About AUTO1.com

AUTO1.com is Europes largest wholesale platform for used cars. More than 60,000 partner dealers in over 30 countries digitize their used car business with AUTO1.com technologies and services. Buyers have access to a cross-brand inventory of over 30,000 inspected used cars. Sellers, including dealers, manufacturers, leasing, and rental car companies, have the opportunity to sell vehicles digitally to the entire dealer network. Our Europe-wide logistics network with more than 300 logistics partners enables fast international trading at competitive prices. All services are available to our partners 24 hours a day, seven days a week, without hidden fees, or minimum purchase or sell requirements. Further information can be found at www.AUTO1.com.

About Ford-Werke GmbH

Ford-Werke GmbH is a German automotive manufacturer and mobility provider headquartered in Cologne. The company employs around 19,800 people at its sites in Cologne, Saarlouis and Aachen. Since its founding in 1925, Ford-Werke has produced more than 47 million vehicles. For more press information, visit www.media.ford.com.

