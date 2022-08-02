DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group announces extension of Supervisory Board

DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel

02.08.2022

AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group announces extension of Supervisory Board

Berlin, August 2, 2022 AUTO1 Group, Europes leading platform for buying and selling used cars online, announced two additions to its Supervisory Board, further strengthening the Groups marketing, financial services and ESG expertise.

Vassilia Nelly Kennedy (52), Senior Global Managing Director Google Brand, and Lars Santelmann (59), who until February 2022 served as the CEO of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, were formally appointed as members of the Supervisory Board by the Annual General Meeting in June.

Gerhard Cromme, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AUTO1 Group: We are very pleased that with Nelly and Lars we were able to win such renowned experts in their fields for our Supervisory Board. We are delighted to welcome them and look forward to their contributions to the board.

Nelly Kennedy has many years of international management experience in marketing and PR as well as in change management and held among others senior positions at Benetton Sportsystem/KÄSTLE SKI, adidas AG and Condé Nast Publishing. She has been part of Google's global marketing leadership team since 2015. As part of her supervisory board role at AUTO1 Group, Nelly chairs the Groups marketing and branding committee.

Nelly Kennedy: I am delighted to be joining AUTO1s board at this exciting time in the development of the digital used car sector. I see a huge opportunity for AUTO1 to further strengthen its already market-leading brand, and thats exactly where I will advise the leadership team.

Lars Santelmann is an automotive executive with a long career at Volkswagen Group, including as chief sales officer of SEAT S.A. and at Volkswagen Financial Services AG, where he served as a member of the Board of Management for a number of years before being appointed CEO in 2015, a position he held until February 2022. As part of his supervisory board duties at AUTO1 Group, Lars chairs the ESG committee and is also a member of the audit committee.

Lars Santelmann: I look forward to supporting AUTO1s leadership as they focus on digitizing the used car sector in Europe. They have created a true champion in the online space, and I am excited about the opportunity to support the team as they continue to disrupt this huge and growing market.

Nelly Kennedy succeeds Andrin Bachmann, who left the board in June, while Lars Santelmann was elected as a new sixth member to the Supervisory Board.

The entire Supervisory Board of AUTO1 Group and more information about all Supervisory Board members can be found on the Group's homepage at www.auto1-group.com/company/.

About AUTO1 Group



Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is a multi-brand technology company that is building the best way to buy and sell cars online. Its local European consumer brands like wirkaufendeinauto.de offer consumers the fastest and easiest way to sell their car. Its merchant brand, AUTO1.com, is Europe's largest wholesale platform for car trading professionals. With its retail brand Autohero, AUTO1 Group is using its technology, scale and operational excellence to develop the best consumer experience to buy a car online. AUTO1 Group is operating in over 30 countries and achieved revenues of 4.78 billion in 2021. Following its successful IPO in February 2021, the group's shares are trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol AG1 and the ISIN DE000A2LQ884. Since 21 June 2021, the shares are listed on the SDAX index of the Deutsche Börse (German Stock Exchange).

For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com

