DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group closes inaugural consumer loan asset backed securitisation

- Inaugural EUR 150 million asset backed securitisation to re-finance car loans offered to Autohero customers

- Important milestone in building the best embedded financing experience in the used car market



Berlin, 06 April 2022 - AUTO1 Group, Europe's leading platform for buying and selling used cars online, today announces that it has closed its inaugural EUR 150 million asset backed securitisation ("ABS"), refinancing car loans extended to Autohero customers, with Citigroup as Senior Note Purchaser.

Autohero, already the largest online-shop for used cars in the EU, is offering embedded, fully digital car financing options currently to its customers in Germany and Austria. By closely integrating the car purchase and car financing into a single digital transaction, Autohero is building the best car buying experience.

The ABS transaction re-finances both existing consumer loans, further improving AUTO1 Group's strong cash position, as well as future consumer loans. The ABS initially covers car loans originated in Germany and Austria as direct sales financing but is structured to be upsized and cover additional markets going forward. With this ABS, AUTO1 Group has access to scalable and low cost capital to accelerate the growth of its embedded financing offer for Autohero customers. The ability to issue its own consumer car loans and access the ABS market are important differentiators for AUTO1 Group, allowing it to digitise the EUR 100 billion European car finance market.

Markus Boser, CFO of AUTO1 Group: "Embedded, fully digital financing is a key growth driver for our Autohero business. This consumer loan ABS, alongside the recently announced upsizing of our inventory ABS, allows us to rapidly grow Autohero while reducing our cash investments. This transaction, and the trust of our banking partners it represents, is also a significant validation of our embedded finance offering and vision. Offering our own fully digital financing products, as well as efficiently re-financing them, sets us apart from our competitors and will become an important part of our vision, Building Europe's largest and most profitable car dealer."



About AUTO1 Group

Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is a multi-brand technology company that is building the best way to buy and sell cars online. Its local European consumer brands like wirkaufendeinauto.de offer consumers the fastest and easiest way to sell their car. Its merchant brand, AUTO1.com, is Europe's largest wholesale platform for car trading professionals. With its retail brand Autohero, AUTO1 Group is using its technology, scale and operational excellence to develop the best consumer experience to buy a car online. AUTO1 Group is operating in over 30 countries. Following its successful IPO in February 2021, the group's shares are trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol AG1 and the ISIN DE000A2LQ884.

For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com .



