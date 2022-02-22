DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group cooperates with Allane Mobility Group (former Sixt Leasing) and secures a supply of more than 10,000 vehicles per year

DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Alliance

AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group cooperates with Allane Mobility Group (former Sixt Leasing) and secures a supply of more than 10,000 vehicles per year



22.02.2022 / 07:30

AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group cooperates with Allane Mobility Group (former Sixt Leasing) and secures a supply of more than 10,000 vehicles per year

- AUTO1.com integrates Allane Mobility Group's vehicle inventory via automated auction format in real-time

- Autohero and registered partner dealers benefit from an additional offer of more than 10,000 high-quality used cars on AUTO1.com

- Allane Mobility Group increases reach by partnering with Europe's largest used car platform to achieve top prices

Berlin, 22.02.2022 - AUTO1 Group, Europe's leading digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online, is now cooperating with Allane SE (former Sixt Leasing) to secure an additional supply of more than 10,000 high-quality lease returns and fleet vehicles per year.

On Europe's largest wholesale platform for used cars, Allane Mobility Group's vehicle inventory of returns is available to dealers through a fully automated interface (API). By partnering with AUTO1.com, Allane SE expands its network of more than 60,000 active buyers in 30 markets across Europe and achieves top prices for its used cars. The auctions take place weekly and include 250 to 300 high-quality lease and fleet vehicles of various makes and models. After the auction buyers benefit from the extensive logistics support provided by the Europe-wide AUTO1 logistics network with 300 partners. For example, each vehicle can be delivered to the buyer within Germany at a fixed price in just a few days.

The real-time connection to Allane Mobility Group's inventory and auctions also benefits Autohero, the fastest growing online provider of used cars in Europe. As a result, Autohero's inventory will be significantly expanded by high-quality lease returns and fleet vehicles.



At Allane Mobility Group, the cooperation is viewed extremely positively, as Andreas Birgmann, Director Remarketing at Allane SE, explains: "The technical connection of the systems has worked without any problems and the first runs have delivered very satisfactory results. With its focus on the digital business model for the commercial vehicle trade, AUTO1.com is an ideal partner for us to efficiently market our lease returns and fleet vehicles. The innovative spirit that emanates from both sides is an excellent prerequisite for joint business success."



"We are delighted to have found another great partner for selling our inventory and are sure that we will be able to generate considerable value for both parties," says Werner König, Managing Director Remarketing at Allane SE.



"We are proud that our high-quality vehicle inventory on both AUTO1.com and Autohero continues to grow through the annual offering from Allane Mobility Group. Through our very active buyer network in Europe, our new partner Allane benefits from the vibrant and dynamic bidding behavior of dealers and high consumer demand for used cars, resulting in excellent prices. Car dealers, on the other hand, are always searching for high-quality vehicles that they can market profitably, especially these days due to the vehicle shortage. Our registered partners no longer switch between different platforms. They can rely on a diverse inventory and the leading associated services from AUTO1.com," says Jost Dieckhaus, VP Remarketing Europe at AUTO1 Group.

About AUTO1 Group

Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is a multi-brand technology company that is building the best way to buy and sell cars online. Its local European consumer brands like wirkaufendeinauto.de offer consumers the fastest and easiest way to sell their car. Its merchant brand, AUTO1.com, is Europe's largest wholesale platform for car trading professionals. With its retail brand Autohero, AUTO1 Group is using its technology, scale and operational excellence to develop the best consumer experience to buy a car online. AUTO1 Group is operating in over 30 countries and achieved revenues of 2.83 billion in 2020. Following its successful IPO in February 2021, the group's shares are trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol AG1 and the ISIN DE000A2LQ884. Since 21 June 2021, the shares are listed on the MDAX index of the Deutsche Börse (German Stock Exchange). For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com



About AUTO1.com

AUTO1.com is Europe's largest wholesale platform for used cars. More than 60,000 partner dealers in over 30 countries actively digitize their used car business with AUTO1.com technologies and services. Buyers have access to a cross-brand inventory of over 30,000 inspected used cars. Sellers, including dealers, manufacturers, leasing, and rental car companies, have the opportunity to market vehicles digitally to the entire dealer network. Our Europe-wide logistics network with more than 300 logistics partners enables fast international trading at competitive prices. All services are available to our partners 24 hours a day, seven days a week, without hidden fees, or minimum purchase or sell requirements. Further information can be found at www.AUTO1.com.



About Allane SE:

Allane SE based in Pullach near Munich is a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in management and full-service leasing of large fleets. With tailor-made solutions, the company enables the longer-term mobility of its private and corporate customers. Private and commercial customers use the online platforms sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de to lease new vehicles affordably. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-saving leasing of their vehicle fleet and from efficient fleet management. Allane SE (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) has been listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 7 May 2015. In the financial year 2020, the Group generated consolidated revenue of EUR 748 million. www.allane.com.



