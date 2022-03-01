01.03.2022 07:30:02

DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group increases ABS financing programme to EUR 1 billion

DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Financing
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group increases ABS financing programme to EUR 1 billion

01.03.2022 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group increases ABS financing programme to EUR 1 billion

- Increase of inventory ABS programme from EUR 485 million to EUR 1,000 million

- Enables further expansion of retail and wholesale car selection


Berlin, 28 February 2022 - AUTO1 Group, Europe's leading platform for buying and selling used cars online, today announces a significant expansion of its inventory asset-backed securitisation (ABS) financing. The company, banks and other investors have signed an increase in the Inventory ABS programme from EUR 485 million to EUR 1,000 million, and a one year extension to 2024. AUTO1 will use the additional financing capacity to further expand its already market-leading car selection for wholesale and retail customers.

As the major funders in the programme, the existing senior note holders have doubled their financing commitments to EUR 800 million, demonstrating the strong support in the capital markets AUTO1 enjoys. As part of the extension AUTO1 also improved the terms of the ABS programme.

Markus Boser, CFO of AUTO1 Group: "Our multi-jurisdictional, rated non-recourse ABS programme gives AUTO1 a unique ability to scale inventory across Europe at a very low cost of capital. This major expansion will allow us to continue to grow our business massively and provide our customers with the largest and broadest selection of used cars across Europe. We are very pleased with the strong confidence that our banking partners have placed in us. Being able to access the capital market and double our inventory financing in the current macro-environment demonstrates the depth of the ABS market and confirms our original decision to establish an Inventory ABS. This unique financing structure clearly sets us apart in our industry and marks yet another major step forward on our way to building the best platform for buying and selling used cars online."

Credit Agricole CIB acted as lead arranger for the facility. AUTO1 Group was advised by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. Hogan Lovells advised the senior lenders.


About AUTO1 Group
Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is a multi-brand technology company that is building the best way to buy and sell cars online. Its local European consumer brands like wirkaufendeinauto.de offer consumers the fastest and easiest way to sell their car. Its merchant brand, AUTO1.com, is Europe's largest wholesale platform for car trading professionals. With its retail brand Autohero, AUTO1 Group is using its technology, scale and operational excellence to develop the best consumer experience to buy a car online. AUTO1 Group is operating in over 30 countries and achieved revenues of EUR 2.83 billion in 2020. Following its successful IPO in February 2021, the group's shares are trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol AG1 and the ISIN DE000A2LQ884.

For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com

Investor Relations contact
Philip Reicherstorfer
Group Treasurer
Phone: +44 7957 380 365
Email: ir@auto1-group.com

Media contact
Knut Engelmann
Kekst CNC
Phone: +49 174 234 2808
Email: Knut.Engelmann@kekstcnc.com

AUTO1 Group SE | Bergmannstrasse 72 | 10961 Berlin | Germany


01.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstraße 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.auto1-group.com/de/
ISIN: DE000A2LQ884
WKN: A2LQ88
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1290591

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1290591  01.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1290591&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AUTO1mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AUTO1mehr Analysen

09.02.22 AUTO1 Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.01.22 AUTO1 Buy Deutsche Bank AG
27.01.22 AUTO1 Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.01.22 AUTO1 Outperform RBC Capital Markets
24.01.22 AUTO1 Buy Deutsche Bank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AUTO1 11,71 -8,37% AUTO1

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg im Fokus: ATX bricht zum Handelsschluss deutlich ein -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Schlussendlich Gewinne in Asien
Trotz guter Vorgaben ging es am heimischen Aktienmarkt deutlich abwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte ebenfalls mit Verlusten. An den US-Börsen übernehmen die Bären das Ruder. Die größten Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich im Dienstagshandel fester.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen