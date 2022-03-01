DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group increases ABS financing programme to EUR 1 billion

DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Financing

AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group increases ABS financing programme to EUR 1 billion



01.03.2022 / 07:30

AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group increases ABS financing programme to EUR 1 billion

- Increase of inventory ABS programme from EUR 485 million to EUR 1,000 million

- Enables further expansion of retail and wholesale car selection



Berlin, 28 February 2022 - AUTO1 Group, Europe's leading platform for buying and selling used cars online, today announces a significant expansion of its inventory asset-backed securitisation (ABS) financing. The company, banks and other investors have signed an increase in the Inventory ABS programme from EUR 485 million to EUR 1,000 million, and a one year extension to 2024. AUTO1 will use the additional financing capacity to further expand its already market-leading car selection for wholesale and retail customers.

As the major funders in the programme, the existing senior note holders have doubled their financing commitments to EUR 800 million, demonstrating the strong support in the capital markets AUTO1 enjoys. As part of the extension AUTO1 also improved the terms of the ABS programme.

Markus Boser, CFO of AUTO1 Group: "Our multi-jurisdictional, rated non-recourse ABS programme gives AUTO1 a unique ability to scale inventory across Europe at a very low cost of capital. This major expansion will allow us to continue to grow our business massively and provide our customers with the largest and broadest selection of used cars across Europe. We are very pleased with the strong confidence that our banking partners have placed in us. Being able to access the capital market and double our inventory financing in the current macro-environment demonstrates the depth of the ABS market and confirms our original decision to establish an Inventory ABS. This unique financing structure clearly sets us apart in our industry and marks yet another major step forward on our way to building the best platform for buying and selling used cars online."

Credit Agricole CIB acted as lead arranger for the facility. AUTO1 Group was advised by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. Hogan Lovells advised the senior lenders.



About AUTO1 Group

Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is a multi-brand technology company that is building the best way to buy and sell cars online. Its local European consumer brands like wirkaufendeinauto.de offer consumers the fastest and easiest way to sell their car. Its merchant brand, AUTO1.com, is Europe's largest wholesale platform for car trading professionals. With its retail brand Autohero, AUTO1 Group is using its technology, scale and operational excellence to develop the best consumer experience to buy a car online. AUTO1 Group is operating in over 30 countries and achieved revenues of EUR 2.83 billion in 2020. Following its successful IPO in February 2021, the group's shares are trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol AG1 and the ISIN DE000A2LQ884.

