01.03.2022 07:30:02
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group increases ABS financing programme to EUR 1 billion
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group increases ABS financing programme to EUR 1 billion
- Increase of inventory ABS programme from EUR 485 million to EUR 1,000 million
- Enables further expansion of retail and wholesale car selection
As the major funders in the programme, the existing senior note holders have doubled their financing commitments to EUR 800 million, demonstrating the strong support in the capital markets AUTO1 enjoys. As part of the extension AUTO1 also improved the terms of the ABS programme.
Markus Boser, CFO of AUTO1 Group: "Our multi-jurisdictional, rated non-recourse ABS programme gives AUTO1 a unique ability to scale inventory across Europe at a very low cost of capital. This major expansion will allow us to continue to grow our business massively and provide our customers with the largest and broadest selection of used cars across Europe. We are very pleased with the strong confidence that our banking partners have placed in us. Being able to access the capital market and double our inventory financing in the current macro-environment demonstrates the depth of the ABS market and confirms our original decision to establish an Inventory ABS. This unique financing structure clearly sets us apart in our industry and marks yet another major step forward on our way to building the best platform for buying and selling used cars online."
Credit Agricole CIB acted as lead arranger for the facility. AUTO1 Group was advised by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. Hogan Lovells advised the senior lenders.
1290591 01.03.2022
|AUTO1
|11,71
|-8,37%
