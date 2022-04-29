DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group releases first ESG report

DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Sustainability

AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group releases first ESG report



29.04.2022 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group releases first ESG report

- AUTO1 Group publishes its first ESG report demonstrating its commitment to become carbon neutral by 2030

- Report marks first step towards creating a more transparent and sustainable automotive market in Europe, helping the market to transition towards a greener and more consumer-friendly future



Berlin, 29. April 2022 - AUTO1 Group, Europe's leading platform for buying and selling used cars online, today issued its first ESG report, demonstrating its commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and providing a clear roadmap towards supporting the European Green Deal. In the report, the company outlines how its technology platform supports transparency in the historically opaque used car industry, while also supporting a sustained reduction of the European mobility sector's environmental footprint. The report further discloses key non-financial metrics following the SASB standard and the EU Taxonomy Regulation. The multi-brand technology company, which offers consumers the most transparent and easy way to buy and sell used cars, aims to take a leadership position when it comes to trading cars in an environmentally friendly way.

Working with its partners, AUTO1 Group aims to reduce emissions across its supply chain, e.g. by continuously optimizing its delivery routes. Moreover, AUTO1 is working towards a more transparent market for electric vehicles, including through its membership in the CARA battery transparency initiative.

Markus Boser, CFO of AUTO1 Group: "The publication of our first ESG report is a milestone for AUTO1 Group, and it underlines our strong commitment to transparency and playing our part in building a greener and more sustainable future for our planet. We are actively working towards reducing the need for new cars and are accelerating the transition towards used electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles by building the best way to buy and sell environmentally friendly cars online. A central part of our sustainability journey is to massively scale our Autohero brand for consumers, designed to offer our customers an ever-growing selection of low emission vehicles."

The ESG report can be downloaded on AUTO1's website: https://ir.auto1-group.com/esg_en

About AUTO1 Group

Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is a multi-brand technology company that is building the best way to buy and sell cars online. Its local European consumer brands like wirkaufendeinauto.de offer consumers the fastest and easiest way to sell their car. Its merchant brand, AUTO1.com, is Europe's largest wholesale platform for car trading professionals. With its retail brand Autohero, AUTO1 Group is using its technology, scale and operational excellence to develop the best consumer experience to buy a car online. AUTO1 Group is operating in over 30 countries. Following its successful IPO in February 2021, the group's shares are trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol AG1 and the ISIN DE000A2LQ884.

For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com .



Investor Relations contact

Philip Reicherstorfer

Director Group Treasury

Phone: +49 (0)30 - 2016 38 213

Email: ir@auto1-group.com



Media contact

Knut Engelmann

Kekst CNC

Phone: +49 174 234 2808

Email: Knut.Engelmann@kekstcnc.com

AUTO1 Group SE | Bergmannstrasse 72 | 10961 Berlin | Germany

This publication contains forward-looking statements based on current views and assumptions of AUTO1 Group's management and made to the best of such management's knowledge. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause AUTO1 Group's revenues, profitability or the degree to which it performs or achieves its targets to materially deviate from what is explicitly or implicitly stated or described in this publication. Therefore, persons who obtain possession of this publication should not rely on such forward-looking statements. AUTO1 Group accepts no guarantee or responsibility regarding forward-looking statements and will not adjust them to future results or developments.