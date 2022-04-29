DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group releases first ESG report

|
AUTO1 Group releases first ESG report
AUTO1 Group releases first ESG report
- AUTO1 Group publishes its first ESG report demonstrating its commitment to become carbon neutral by 2030
- Report marks first step towards creating a more transparent and sustainable automotive market in Europe, helping the market to transition towards a greener and more consumer-friendly future
Working with its partners, AUTO1 Group aims to reduce emissions across its supply chain, e.g. by continuously optimizing its delivery routes. Moreover, AUTO1 is working towards a more transparent market for electric vehicles, including through its membership in the CARA battery transparency initiative.
Markus Boser, CFO of AUTO1 Group: "The publication of our first ESG report is a milestone for AUTO1 Group, and it underlines our strong commitment to transparency and playing our part in building a greener and more sustainable future for our planet. We are actively working towards reducing the need for new cars and are accelerating the transition towards used electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles by building the best way to buy and sell environmentally friendly cars online. A central part of our sustainability journey is to massively scale our Autohero brand for consumers, designed to offer our customers an ever-growing selection of low emission vehicles."
The ESG report can be downloaded on AUTO1's website: https://ir.auto1-group.com/esg_en
About AUTO1 Group
www.auto1-group.com
