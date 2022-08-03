DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group reports strong Q2 growth and increases revenue guidance for 2022

DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group reports strong Q2 growth and increases revenue guidance for 2022



Autohero crosses IPO target of EUR 1,000 GPU twelve months early

AUTO1 Group Q2 2022 revenue up 63.1% YoY at EUR 1.74 billion, gross profit up 27.3% YoY to EUR 126.4 million

Autohero quintuples its gross profit, grows units 87% and more than doubles revenue YoY, while improving its strong customer satisfaction levels

AUTO1 Groups Merchant business continues its solid growth track record, with units up 12.0% YoY at 150,377 units and revenue up 54.3% YoY to EUR 1.47 billion

AUTO1 Group is well funded with over EUR 640 million of cash and no corporate debt to achieve its goal of adjusted EBITDA profitability by Q4 2023

AUTO1 Group increases revenue guidance for 2022

Berlin, August 3, 2022 AUTO1 Group, Europes largest trader of used cars, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2022. Following a powerful start to the year, AUTO1 continues to deliver strong growth across all key metrics driven by the ongoing success of its digital business model.

AUTO1 Group outgrew the used car market by 37%, demonstrating the power of its platform and its ability to take market share. The Group increased the number of cars sold to 166,147 (Q2 2021: 142,715) and increased revenues by 63.1% year-on-year to EUR 1.74 billion (Q2 2021: EUR 1.07 billion), with gross profit up 27.3% year-on-year to EUR 126.4 million (Q2 2021: EUR 99.3 million).

AUTO1s Merchant business continued on its solid strong path, registering a 12.0% year-on-year increase to 150,377 units (Q2 2021: 134,300 units) and further strengthening its position as the central player in the EU used car market. Revenues and gross profit in the merchant segment rose to EUR 1.47 billion (Q2 2021: EUR 951.0 million) and EUR 110.1 million (Q2 2021: EUR 96.2 million), which corresponds to an increase of 54.3% and 14.4% respectively.

AUTO1 Group maintains very strong liquidity with cash on balance sheet of EUR 640 million and unutilised commitments under its ABS lines of EUR 375 million. AUTO1 Group is well funded to achieve its goal of Adjusted EBITDA profitability by Q4 2023.

Christian Bertermann, CEO and Co-founder of AUTO1 Group: "Following our strong start into 2022, the second quarter has again been very successful for us. With our unique business model, we are creating outstanding customer experiences and are well on track in building the largest and most profitable car dealer in the EU. We have reached an important milestone in improving Autohero's profitability by achieving our EUR 1,000 GPU target one year early. We are pleased to increase our revenue guidance for 2022 and are making good progress to our goal of adjusted EBITDA profitability by Q4 2023.

Financial Outlook

AUTO1 Group increases its revenue guidance from EUR 5.7 to 6.8 billion to a range between EUR 6.0 and 7.0 billion. The gross profit range of EUR 470-580 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin between -2.0% and -3.0% remain unchanged.

AUTO1 Group - Key Figures:

Q2 2021 Q2 2022 Change Q2 YoY Group KPIs Units Sold (#) 142,715 166,147 16.4% Revenue (in million EUR) 1,065.1 1,737.2 63.1% Gross profit (in million EUR) 99.3 126.4 27.3% GPU (EUR) 696 761 9.4% Merchant KPIs Units Sold (#) 134,300 150,377 12.0% Revenue (in million EUR) 951.0 1,467.3 54.3% Gross profit (in million EUR) 96.2 110.1 14.4% GPU (EUR) 717 732 2.2% Retail KPIs Units Sold (#) 8,415 15,770 87.4% Revenue (in million EUR) 114.1 269.9 136.5% Gross profit (in million EUR) 3.1 16.3 434.4% GPU (EUR) 363 1035.0 185.4%

The Groups comprehensive 2022 Q2 financial results can be found in the companys quarterly results presentation in the Investor Relations section of the AUTO1 Group homepage. The H1 2022 financial report will be published on 13 September.

About AUTO1 Group

Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is a multi-brand technology company that is building the best way to buy and sell cars online. Its local European consumer brands like wirkaufendeinauto.de offer consumers the fastest and easiest way to sell their car. Its merchant brand, AUTO1.com, is Europes largest wholesale platform for car trading professionals. With its retail brand Autohero, AUTO1 Group is using its technology, scale and operational excellence to develop the best consumer experience to buy a car online. AUTO1 Group is operating in over 30 countries and achieved revenues of 4.78 billion in 2021. Following its successful IPO in February 2021, the groups shares are trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol AG1 and the ISIN DE000A2LQ884.

For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com

Investor Relations contact

Alexander Enge

Senior Manager Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0)30 - 2016 38 213

Email: ir@auto1-group.com



Media contact

Knut Engelmann

Kekst CNC

Phone: +49 174 234 2808

Email: Knut.Engelmann@kekstcnc.com

AUTO1 Group SE | Bergmannstrasse 72 | 10961 Berlin | Germany

Note: Q2 2022 refers to the three month period from Apr 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022

