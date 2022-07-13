DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group sells 166,100 units in Q2 2022

DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group sells 166,100 units in Q2 2022



13.07.2022 / 07:31

Berlin, 13 July 2022 Today, AUTO1 Group publishes Q2 2022 unit sales and purchases.

In Q2 2022, AUTO1 sold 166,100 units in total, of which the Retail segment Autohero delivered more than 15,750 cars. The company expects gross profit per unit (GPU) for the Retail segment of more than EUR 980 for Q2. The Merchant segment sold 150,350 vehicles and segment GPU is expected to be more than EUR 720 in the second quarter.

Q2 2022 Units

Purchased YoY

growth Units

Sold YoY

growth GPU expected Retail 20,050 +62.5% 15,750 +87.2% >980 EUR Merchant 141,350 +7.0% 150,350 +12.0% >720 EUR Total 161,400 +11.7% 166,100 +16.4%

The trading update for Q2 2022 will be announced on 3 August. The H1 2022 financial report will be published on 13 September.

Final numbers may vary. AUTO1 Group units or GPU expectations represent only partial measures of the companys financial performance and should not be relied on as indicators of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors.

About AUTO1 Group



Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is a multi-brand technology company that is building the best way to buy and sell cars online. Its local European consumer brands like wirkaufendeinauto.de offer consumers the fastest and easiest way to sell their car. Its merchant brand, AUTO1.com, is Europe's largest wholesale platform for car trading professionals. With its retail brand Autohero, AUTO1 Group is using its technology, scale and operational excellence to develop the best consumer experience to buy a car online. AUTO1 Group is operating in over 30 countries and achieved revenues of 4.78 billion in 2021. Following its successful IPO in February 2021, the group's shares are trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol AG1 and the ISIN DE000A2LQ884. Since 21 June 2021, the shares are listed on the SDAX index of the Deutsche Börse (German Stock Exchange).

For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com

