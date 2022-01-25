DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 reaches 3 million mark for vehicles sold

DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

25.01.2022 / 07:30

AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 reaches 3 million mark for vehicles sold

- Over 3 million cars sold via Autohero and AUTO1.com

- Market leader in Europe with around 600,000 vehicles sold annually

- Progressive expansion, especially in the Autohero segment

Berlin, 25. January 2022 - AUTO1 Group, Europe's leading digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online, announces that it has sold over 3.1 million cars since the company was founded. It is another milestone towards the goal of creating the best way to buy and sell cars online.

Christian Bertermann, CEO and co-founder of AUTO1 Group, says: "We are seeing high customer demand. Reaching this milestone shows us that the interest in our products is unabated and continues to grow. Over 3 million cars sold motivates us to continue working hard to make buying and selling a used car a desirable experience. We are the clear market leader in Europe and our ongoing expansion, especially in the Autohero segment, will allow us to strengthen our position even further. We look forward to providing the best customer experience to many more millions of customers in the future."

About AUTO1 Group



Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is a multi-brand technology company that is building the best way to buy and sell cars online. Its local European consumer brands like wirkaufendeinauto.de offer consumers the fastest and easiest way to sell their car. Its merchant brand, AUTO1.com, is Europe's largest wholesale platform for car trading professionals. With its retail brand Autohero, AUTO1 Group is using its technology, scale and operational excellence to develop the best consumer experience to buy a car online. AUTO1 Group is operating in over 30 countries and achieved revenues of 2.83 billion in 2020. Following its successful IPO in February 2021, the group's shares are trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol AG1 and the ISIN DE000A2LQ884. Since 21 June 2021, the shares are listed on the MDAX index of the Deutsche Börse (German Stock Exchange).

