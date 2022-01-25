|
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 reaches 3 million mark for vehicles sold
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 reaches 3 million mark for vehicles sold
- Over 3 million cars sold via Autohero and AUTO1.com
- Market leader in Europe with around 600,000 vehicles sold annually
- Progressive expansion, especially in the Autohero segment
Berlin, 25. January 2022 - AUTO1 Group, Europe's leading digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online, announces that it has sold over 3.1 million cars since the company was founded. It is another milestone towards the goal of creating the best way to buy and sell cars online.
Christian Bertermann, CEO and co-founder of AUTO1 Group, says: "We are seeing high customer demand. Reaching this milestone shows us that the interest in our products is unabated and continues to grow. Over 3 million cars sold motivates us to continue working hard to make buying and selling a used car a desirable experience. We are the clear market leader in Europe and our ongoing expansion, especially in the Autohero segment, will allow us to strengthen our position even further. We look forward to providing the best customer experience to many more millions of customers in the future."
