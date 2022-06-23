|
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE: Autohero becomes the official main partner of Real Madrid Basketball
|
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE
/ Key word(s): Alliance
AUTO1 Group SE: Autohero becomes the official main partner of Real Madrid Basketball
- Multi-season agreement as official main partner starting on 01 July 2022
- Autohero will be jersey partner for Real Madrid
- Sports partnerships as cornerstone of our profitable growth strategy
"We are very pleased to sign this agreement with Autohero as the main partner of our basketball team for the upcoming seasons. As a young company and a leader in the European market, they are truly committed to innovation. Together, our goal is to achieve many more successes and joy for our beloved Real Madrid community., comment Emilio Butragueño, Director of Institutional Relations Real Madrid.
As part of the alliance, Autohero will carry out advertising campaigns both on television and digital media as well as live during the home games of Real Madrid at the WiZink Center. Using their strong digital expertise, Autohero will develop attractive and engaging content for basketball fans in order to make their experience even more fun and enjoyable. In addition, joint sales activations through Real Madrid's channels have been agreed on, via social media, on YouTube and via TV commercials.
We are very proud to announce this strategic partnership, as it will allow us to further increase our brand awareness and perception both in Spain and Europe, especially among millions of basketball fans., adds Asier García, Vice President Spain & Portugal of AUTO1 Group.
Founded in 1931, Real Madrid Baloncesto looks back at a long and remarkable history in Spanish basketball. Having won the national Spanish league 36 times and the European league 10 times, their sports success story has been unparalleled making it both Spains and Europes top basketball club with more than 15 million fans. To date, 35 percent of the Spaniards between 18 and 65 years are interested in basketball.
Find out the kick-off video announcing this new partnership:
For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com
