DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE: Autohero becomes the official main partner of Real Madrid Basketball

- Multi-season agreement as official main partner starting on 01 July 2022

- Autohero will be jersey partner for Real Madrid

- Sports partnerships as cornerstone of our profitable growth strategy



Berlin, 23 June 2022 - Autohero, Europe's leading online shop for high-quality used cars and the retail brand of AUTO1 Group, today announces its new partnership with Real Madrid Basketball signing a multi-year and renewable agreement as official main partner. The new alliance with the Spanish basketball club that just won the national basketball league ENDESA for the 36th time, includes logo display on the teams jerseys, and officially starts on 1 July 2022 marking the companys first sports commitment in Spain.

"We are very pleased to sign this agreement with Autohero as the main partner of our basketball team for the upcoming seasons. As a young company and a leader in the European market, they are truly committed to innovation. Together, our goal is to achieve many more successes and joy for our beloved Real Madrid community., comment Emilio Butragueño, Director of Institutional Relations Real Madrid.

As part of the alliance, Autohero will carry out advertising campaigns both on television and digital media as well as live during the home games of Real Madrid at the WiZink Center. Using their strong digital expertise, Autohero will develop attractive and engaging content for basketball fans in order to make their experience even more fun and enjoyable. In addition, joint sales activations through Real Madrid's channels have been agreed on, via social media, on YouTube and via TV commercials.



Today we are very happy to announce our partnership with the most successful basketball club in both Spain and Europe. The Real Madrid Basketball team has an excellent reputation and strong recognition in Basketball and beyond which supports our mission, to make buying a car with Autohero the first choice for car-buyers. Our successful sports partnerships are a cornerstone of our profitable growth strategy. Christian Bertermann, CEO and Co-founder of AUTO1 Group.

We are very proud to announce this strategic partnership, as it will allow us to further increase our brand awareness and perception both in Spain and Europe, especially among millions of basketball fans., adds Asier García, Vice President Spain & Portugal of AUTO1 Group.

Founded in 1931, Real Madrid Baloncesto looks back at a long and remarkable history in Spanish basketball. Having won the national Spanish league 36 times and the European league 10 times, their sports success story has been unparalleled making it both Spains and Europes top basketball club with more than 15 million fans. To date, 35 percent of the Spaniards between 18 and 65 years are interested in basketball.

Find out the kick-off video announcing this new partnership:

https://youtu.be/snyli2yIwGc



About Autohero



Autohero, the fastest growing online seller for used cars in the European Union, is a brand of AUTO1 Group and enables its customers to buy used cars conveniently, safely and individually. The company offers vehicles from its own inventory and sells them with the outstanding Autohero quality standard. Buyers benefit from free delivery of the vehicle directly to their front door or optionally to a pick-up location near the customer. In addition to a 21-day money-back guarantee, all vehicles come with a one-year warranty.



About AUTO1 Group



Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is a multi-brand technology company that is building the best way to buy and sell cars online. Its local European consumer brands like wirkaufendeinauto.de offer consumers the fastest and easiest way to sell their car. Its merchant brand, AUTO1.com, is Europe's largest wholesale platform for car trading professionals. With its retail brand Autohero, AUTO1 Group is using its technology, scale and operational excellence to develop the best consumer experience to buy a car online. AUTO1 Group is operating in over 30 countries and achieved revenues of 4.78 billion in 2021. Following its successful IPO in February 2021, the group's shares are trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol AG1 and the ISIN DE000A2LQ884.

For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com

