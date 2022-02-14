DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE: Autohero was Europe's fastest-growing brand in 2021

DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

AUTO1 Group SE: Autohero was Europe's fastest-growing brand in 2021



14.02.2022 / 07:30

- DCMN: Autohero was Germany's fastest-growing digital brand in 2021

- YouGov: Autohero also fastest-growing brand in 2021 across all European target markets

Berlin, February 14, 2022 - AUTO1 Group, Europe's leading digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online, announces today that Autohero, the group's consumer brand, was Germany's fastest-growing digital brand in 2021.

DCMN Digital Brand Tracker, which regularly examines Germany's most popular online brands, concluded that Autohero recorded a 28 percentage point increase in brand awareness among German consumers in the past twelve months. The rapid growth was made possible by Autohero's extremely effective marketing campaigns as well as sponsorships of leading German sports teams and organisations.

Beyond Germany, in all other European target markets, including France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden and Austria, Autohero was the fastest-growing brand in 2021, as shown by the YouGov BrandIndex, which continuously examines the public perception of hundreds of industries and thousands of brands around the world.* Christian Bertermann, CEO and co-founder of AUTO1 Group, sums up: "We are very pleased that both our brand and our products have been received so strongly by the market. We are in an optimal position to further expand our market-dominating position in online used car sales."

Sören Lange, SVP Product & Marketing of Autohero, adds: "Our excellent branding and well thought-out performance marketing form the basis for the rapidly increasing awareness of Autohero. Autohero's one hundred percent online experience makes buying used cars more transparent and convenient than ever before."

*measured according to the respective industry sector on which the YouGov BrandIndex is based

About Autohero



Autohero, the fastest-growing online seller for used cars in Europe, is a brand of AUTO1 Group and enables its customers to buy used cars conveniently and safely. The company offers vehicles from its own inventory and sells them with the outstanding Autohero quality standard. Buyers benefit from free delivery of the vehicle directly to their front door or optionally to a pick-up location near the customer. In addition to a 21-day money-back guarantee, all vehicles come with a one-year warranty.



About AUTO1 Group



Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is a multi-brand technology company that is building the best way to buy and sell cars online. Its local European consumer brands like wirkaufendeinauto.de offer consumers the fastest and easiest way to sell their car. Its merchant brand, AUTO1.com, is Europe's largest wholesale platform for car trading professionals. With its retail brand Autohero, AUTO1 Group is using its technology, scale and operational excellence to develop the best consumer experience to buy a car online. AUTO1 Group is operating in over 30 countries and achieved revenues of 2.83 billion in 2020. Following its successful IPO in February 2021, the group's shares are trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol AG1 and the ISIN DE000A2LQ884. Since 21 June 2021, the shares are listed on the MDAX index of the Deutsche Börse (German Stock Exchange).

For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com

