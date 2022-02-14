|
14.02.2022 07:30:04
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE: Autohero was Europe's fastest-growing brand in 2021
|
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
AUTO1 Group SE: Autohero was Europe's fastest-growing brand in 2021
- DCMN: Autohero was Germany's fastest-growing digital brand in 2021
- YouGov: Autohero also fastest-growing brand in 2021 across all European target markets
Berlin, February 14, 2022 - AUTO1 Group, Europe's leading digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online, announces today that Autohero, the group's consumer brand, was Germany's fastest-growing digital brand in 2021.
DCMN Digital Brand Tracker, which regularly examines Germany's most popular online brands, concluded that Autohero recorded a 28 percentage point increase in brand awareness among German consumers in the past twelve months. The rapid growth was made possible by Autohero's extremely effective marketing campaigns as well as sponsorships of leading German sports teams and organisations.
Beyond Germany, in all other European target markets, including France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden and Austria, Autohero was the fastest-growing brand in 2021, as shown by the YouGov BrandIndex, which continuously examines the public perception of hundreds of industries and thousands of brands around the world.* Christian Bertermann, CEO and co-founder of AUTO1 Group, sums up: "We are very pleased that both our brand and our products have been received so strongly by the market. We are in an optimal position to further expand our market-dominating position in online used car sales."
Sören Lange, SVP Product & Marketing of Autohero, adds: "Our excellent branding and well thought-out performance marketing form the basis for the rapidly increasing awareness of Autohero. Autohero's one hundred percent online experience makes buying used cars more transparent and convenient than ever before."
*measured according to the respective industry sector on which the YouGov BrandIndex is based
|
1279928 14.02.2022
