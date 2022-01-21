DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE: Pre-IPO shareholders enter into a coordination agreement

DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Letter of Intent

AUTO1 Group SE: Pre-IPO shareholders enter into a coordination agreement



21.01.2022 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AUTO1 Group SE: Pre-IPO shareholders enter into a coordination agreement

- Agreement to coordinate any potential future share sales among major remaining pre-IPO shareholders

- Any potential share sales to be coordinated via an investment bank

- No indication of imminent share sale: such pre-IPO shareholders believe that current share price materially undervalues AUTO1

Berlin, 21. January 2022 - AUTO1 Group, Europe's leading digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online, has been informed by pre-IPO shareholders representing 25,477,929 shares (11.9% of all outstanding shares), that they have entered into an agreement to coordinate any potential future sale of AUTO1 Group SE shares amongst each other. The agreement encompasses the following pre-IPO shareholders:

- DST Global (OUR356 S.à.r.l., OUR993 XIII S.à.r.l. and OUR993 S.à.r.l.)

- Piton Capital

- Target Global

These pre-IPO shareholders intend to coordinate any potential sale to guarantee a smooth, orderly and timely execution and to minimize market impact. Any such transaction will be co-ordinated by investment banks.

Furthermore, any of these pre-IPO shareholders not participating in such a sale will refrain from selling any of its shares for a period of three weeks following the launch of such transaction. The agreement has an initial period of 120 days.

In communicating the coordination agreement to AUTO1, the pre-IPO shareholders stated: "Our view is that the current share price materially undervalues AUTO1, and this agreement is not an indication that we are looking to sell right now - rather that we are agreeing to be coordinated on any sell down once the share price has recovered and more fully reflects the fair value of what the team has built and is building."

About AUTO1 Group



Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is a multi-brand technology company that is building the best way to buy and sell cars online. Its local European consumer brands like wirkaufendeinauto.de offer consumers the fastest and easiest way to sell their car. Its merchant brand, AUTO1.com, is Europe's largest wholesale platform for car trading professionals. With its retail brand Autohero, AUTO1 Group is using its technology, scale and operational excellence to develop the best consumer experience to buy a car online. AUTO1 Group is operating in over 30 countries and achieved revenues of 2.83 billion in 2020. Following its successful IPO in February 2021, the group's shares are trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol AG1 and the ISIN DE000A2LQ884. Since 21 June 2021, the shares are listed on the MDAX index of the Deutsche Börse (German Stock Exchange).

For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com

Investor Relations contact

Alexander Enge

Senior Manager Investor Relations

Telefon: +49 (0)30 - 2016 38 213

Email: ir@auto1-group.com

AUTO1 Group SE | Bergmannstrasse 72 | 10961 Berlin | Germany