DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE: Q4 2021 Unit Sales and Purchases

Berlin, 18. January 2022 - Today, AUTO1 Group publishes Q4 and full year 2021 unit sales and purchases. Going forward, AUTO1 Group expects to publish unit sales and purchase data on a constant basis within the first two weeks after closing the quarter.

In Q4 2021, Autohero delivered a record volume of more than 13,800 cars and Merchant unit sales of more than 153,000 vehicles. With record purchases of 20,800 cars for Autohero and over 159,000 Merchant units in Q4 2021, we are very well positioned for ongoing growth in Q1 2022.

Thank you to all of our customers, employees, partners, and shareholders for their support in 2021.

Q4 2021 Units

Purchased YoY

growth Units

Sold YoY

growth Autohero 20,800 +158% 13,850 +231% Merchant 159,800 +35% 153,000 +35% Total 180,600 +42% 166,850 +42%

FY 2021 Units

Purchased YoY

growth Units

Sold YoY

growth Autohero 58,109 +254% 41,355 +307% Merchant 559,126 +31% 555,277 +24% Total 617,235 +39% 596,632 +30%

The full results including financials for Q4 2021 and FY 2021 will be announced on 23 March 2022.

Final numbers may vary. AUTO1 Group units represent only one measure of the company's financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors.



