DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE: Q4 2021 Unit Sales and Purchases

Berlin, 18. January 2022 - Today, AUTO1 Group publishes Q4 and full year 2021 unit sales and purchases. Going forward, AUTO1 Group expects to publish unit sales and purchase data on a constant basis within the first two weeks after closing the quarter.

In Q4 2021, Autohero delivered a record volume of more than 13,800 cars and Merchant unit sales of more than 153,000 vehicles. With record purchases of 20,800 cars for Autohero and over 159,000 Merchant units in Q4 2021, we are very well positioned for ongoing growth in Q1 2022.

Thank  you to all of our customers, employees, partners, and shareholders for their support in 2021.

 

Q4 2021 Units
Purchased 		 YoY
growth 		 Units
Sold		 YoY
growth 
Autohero  20,800 +158% 13,850 +231%
Merchant 159,800 +35% 153,000  +35%
Total 180,600 +42% 166,850 +42%
 
FY 2021 Units
Purchased 		 YoY
growth 		 Units
Sold		 YoY
growth 
Autohero 58,109 +254% 41,355 +307%
Merchant  559,126 +31% 555,277  +24%
Total 617,235 +39% 596,632 +30%
 

The full results including financials for Q4 2021 and FY 2021 will be announced on 23 March 2022.

Final numbers may vary. AUTO1 Group units represent only one measure of the company's financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors.

 


About AUTO1 Group

Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is a multi-brand technology company that is building the best way to buy and sell cars online. Its local European consumer brands like wirkaufendeinauto.de offer consumers the fastest and easiest way to sell their car. Its merchant brand, AUTO1.com, is Europe's largest wholesale platform for car trading professionals. With its retail brand Autohero, AUTO1 Group is using its technology, scale and operational excellence to develop the best consumer experience to buy a car online. AUTO1 Group is operating in over 30 countries and achieved revenues of 2.83 billion in 2020. Following its successful IPO in February 2021, the group's shares are trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol AG1 and the ISIN DE000A2LQ884. Since 21 June 2021, the shares are listed on the MDAX index of the Deutsche Börse (German Stock Exchange).

For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com

