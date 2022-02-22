DGAP-News: Aves One AG: Delisting of the shares

DGAP-News: Aves One AG / Key word(s): Delisting

22.02.2022 / 08:30

22.02.2022





Hamburg, 22 February 2022 - As of the end of 16 February 2022, trading of Aves One shares on XETRA and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange has been discontinued. This significantly limits the tradability of Aves One shares. With the delisting, the transparency obligations and costs associated with a stock exchange listing no longer apply.

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Aves One AG had recommended the acceptance of the public delisting offer as, in the opinion of the boards, it was in the best interest of the shareholders of Aves One AG. The joint statement of the company's Management Board and Supervisory Board is available for download on the company's website at https://www.avesone.com/de/delisting.php. Following the expiry of the delisting offer, Rhine Rail Investment AG holds approximately 88.35% of the Aves One shares.

Aves One has developed very successfully in recent years and has established an excellent market position with a clear focus on the rail business. The asset volume has risen to well over 800 million euros. Moreover, the rail wagon fleet is one of the youngest and most modern in Europe. With investments in modernization and expansion of the asset portfolio, Aves One has developed very successfully even in challenging times and has consistently increased sales. With the majority shareholding of the consortium of Swiss Life and Vauban and the successful delisting, the next development phase of the company is now beginning.

About Aves One AG

Aves One AG, basend in Hamburg, is an asset owner of durable rail assets with a modern and profitable freight car portfolio. Aves One is an established participant in the European rail freight market. Its strategy is geared towards continuous optimisation and further expansion of its rail portfolio.



Contact

Aves One AG

Tobias Aulich, Management Board

T +49 (40) 238 304 600

E ir@avesone.com