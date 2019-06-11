DGAP-News: Aves One sells logistics property for EUR 11.1 million

DGAP-News: Aves One AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate

Aves One sells logistics property for EUR 11.1 million



11.06.2019 / 08:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Corporate News



Aves One sells logistics property for EUR 11.1 million



Hamburg, 11 June 2019 - Aves One AG, a strongly growing portfolio holder in the field of logistics assets, sold its logistics property in the Business Park Alsdorf near Aachen in the course of further focusing on its core business areas. The sales price is EUR 11.1 million. The property, which was completed in 2017, is a state-of-the-art contract logistics hall with a total rental area of around 12,000 sqm. Aves One acquired the property in April 2018 for around EUR 10 million. The buyer is Nuveen Real Estate, one of the world's largest real estate investment managers. The closing took place on 7 June 2019. Aves One was consulted on this transaction by Logivest GmbH.



"We now intend to use the liquid gains from the sale to further expand our position in the promising rail market. Particularly this segment offers us attractive opportunities. With further acquisitions in the current financial year, we intend to continuously expand our asset portfolio," commented Mr Bauer, CEO of Aves One AG, on the transaction.



About Aves One AG

Aves One AG is a strongly expanding holder of long-life logistics assets with a focus on freight cars. The portfolio also includes containers and swap bodies. The company plans to increase the value of its assets to more than EUR 1 billion by the end of 2019. With a young, profitable freight car portfolio, Aves One is one of the leading holders of rail logistics assets in Europe. The strategy is geared to constant optimisation of Aves One's stock and further expansion of the logistics portfolio. Based in Hamburg, Aves One AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A168114; WKN: A16811).



For further information:

www.avesone.com



Contact

Aves One AG

Jürgen Bauer, CEO

T +49 (40) 696 528 350

F +49 (40) 696 528 359

E ir@avesone.com

11.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

