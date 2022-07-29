|
29.07.2022 15:00:02
DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG announces subscription price as part of the scrip dividend
|
DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG
/ Key word(s): Dividend
29 July 2022
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.
Baader Bank AG announces subscription price as part of the scrip dividend
The scrip dividend offered will take the form of newly issued shares. The new shares required for this purpose will be issued through the partial utilisation of the previous years authorized capital in accordance with Section 5 of the Baader Bank Articles of Association.
The shareholder's right to choose a dividend of EUR 0.35 is not subject to a partial amount of EUR 0.10 per no-par value share, which will therefore be paid out in cash to all shareholders in any case after deduction of the withholding tax on investment income to be retained, including the solidarity surcharge and church tax, if applicable. This ensures that shareholders who opt for the stock dividend do not have to make an additional cash payment in order to pay the possible tax liability. The remaining partial amount of EUR 0.25 per share is available for the subscription of new shares.
On or about 10 August 2022, shareholders who opt to take a cash dividend will receive a dividend payment of EUR 0.35 per share entitled to dividend, after deduction of withholding tax including solidarity surcharge and, if applicable, church tax.
The scrip dividend is expected to be credited to shareholders' accounts or securities accounts via the respective custodian bank from 11 August 2022 onwards.
Further information can be found on the Baader Bank website, under "IR Hauptversammlung Informationen zur Aktiendividende".
This document is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption from registration. The subscription rights and Shares referred to in this document have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and will not be offered or sold in the United States.
For further information and media enquiries:
Florian E. Schopf
T +49 89 5150 1013
florian.schopf@baaderbank.de
Baader Bank AG
29.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Baader Bank AG
|Weihenstephaner Str. 4
|85716 Unterschleissheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 5150 1013
|Fax:
|+49 89 5150 1111
|E-mail:
|communications@baaderbank.de
|Internet:
|www.baaderbank.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005088108
|WKN:
|508810
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1409437
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1409437 29.07.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Baader Bank AGmehr Nachrichten
|
29.07.22
|DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG announces subscription price as part of the scrip dividend (EQS Group)
|
29.07.22
|DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG gibt Bezugspreis im Rahmen der Wahldividende bekannt (EQS Group)
|
28.07.22
|DGAP-News: Baader Bank records positive result in the first half of 2022, with growth in the B2B business on the European market (EQS Group)
|
28.07.22
|DGAP-News: Baader Bank mit positivem Ergebnis im 1. Halbjahr 2022 und Wachstum im B2B-Geschäft am europäischen Markt (EQS Group)
|
19.07.22
|DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG english (EQS Group)
|
19.07.22
|DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
19.07.22
|DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG english (EQS Group)
|
19.07.22
|DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Baader Bank AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Baader Bank AG
|3,97
|2,45%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Bilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt vor dem Wochenende kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX stieg an. Am US-Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.