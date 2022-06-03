DGAP-News: Baader Bank hosts its fifth Open Door Day after a two-year period of interruption

DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day

Baader Bank hosts its fifth Open Door Day after a two-year period of interruption



03.06.2022

Following two years of disturbances due to the pandemic, Baader Bank opened its doors to the company headquarters in Unterschleissheim for the fifth time yesterday. Oliver Riedel, Member of the Board of Directors, welcomed around 300 guests to the event as part of a comprehensive programme. The contents of the programme of events was primarily targeted to-wards existing clients of Baader Bank, including asset managers, family offices and fund managers in particular.

"Baader Bank offers a wide range of capital market services and acts as a partner and B2B platform for its clients. We are very pleased to able to present our range of services once again at an Open Door Day, and to discuss the most pertinent topics with the guests present", says Oliver Riedel, Baader Bank's board member for client business.

Current aspects concerning various investment types, as well as the cryptocurrency investment class and actual trends in the fund sector rounded off the extensive programme of events with top-class speakers. Selected fund managers and asset managers also presented their products and strategies.

Due to the high demand at the last Open Door Day in 2019, the talks on offer were supplemented by a selection of company meetings held directly on-site. Investors and companies used these to discuss their strategies and financial ratios. NORMA Group SE, LINUS Digital Finance AG, Pacifico Renewables Yield AG, The Social Chain AG and Sino AG were in attendance, among other guests.

The official programme schedule was concluded by a discussion round on current market developments with Ulrich von Altenstadt (XAIA Investment GmbH), Heiko Böhmer (Value Management AG shareholder), Gerhard Schwarz (Baader Bank AG), Dr Ulrich Kaffarnik (DJE Kapital AG) and Uto Baader (founder of Baader Bank AG) as participating experts.

"The open doors at Baader Bank offered many impulses about the current state of the financial industry. As a participant in the expert panel, it was once again clear to me that the different asset classes have their justification, especially in a phase like this, and offer opportunities for investors," is Heiko Böhmer's conclusion. "Inflation will return next year - even if this view is certainly a minority opinion at present," sums up Dr Ulrich Kaffarnik.

