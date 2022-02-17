|
17.02.2022 07:30:09
DGAP-News: Baader Bank increases Group result for 2021 compared to previous year
DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
Baader Bank increases Group result for 2021 compared to previous year
According to the preliminary, unaudited figures for the 2021 financial year, net income for the year increased by another 2.5%, compared to the previous year's result (EUR 56.0 million), to a total of EUR 57.4 million before tax. Total revenue increases to EUR 215.4 million (previous year: EUR 212.7 million) and total expenses remain stable at EUR 158.0 million (previous year: EUR 156.6 million).
The net trading income contributed to the overall result with an increase of 10.0 % to EUR 185.0 million (previous year: EUR 168.2 million). Commission revenue also increased by 18.6 % to EUR 112.0 million, with net commission income at EUR 12.9 million (previous year: EUR 31.0 million). On the expense side, personnel expenses accounted for EUR 73.5 million (previous year: EUR 71.2 million), other administrative expenses and other operating expenses rose moderately to EUR 55.9 million (previous year: EUR 48.1 million).
The contribution of EUR 18.5 million (previous year: EUR 16.8 million) to the fund for general banking risks has already been taken into account in the results. All the subsidiaries included in the Group also contributed positively to the overall result for the 2021 financial year.
The result of this second exceptional year in a row is due to the continued substantial trading volume also in the final quarter, especially on the trading platforms and stock exchanges on which Baader Bank is active. On average, market volatility was below 2020 levels. Based on strong growth in the previous year, the securities account business also continued its extremely positive development in 2021. The increase relates to both the number of securities accounts and the resulting account volumes. Baader Bank opened its 500,000th securities account in December 2021 (2020: 129,141 securities accounts), which represents an increase of 287.1%. The managed securities account volume in the Group rose accordingly to EUR 12.3 billion over the course of the year (previous year: EUR 6.6 billion).
Baader Bank accelerates its overall growth in 2021 and achieves a return on equity after tax of 38.7 % with an increased annual result in 2021. The earnings per share are EUR 1.00.
The Board of Directors intends to pay a dividend of EUR 0.35 per share (previous year: EUR 0.25) for the 2021 financial year, subject to the relevant committee decisions and supervisory requirements.
Baader Bank is scheduled to publish its audited and approved consolidated financial statements for 2021 on 1 April 2022, as planned. The annual financial statements are outlined in detail and provide an outlook for the current financial year.
The contribution to the fund for general banking risks also takes into account the statutory contribution in accordance with Section 340 e HGB. Dividend planning subject to appropriate approvals from committees and bodies and applicable supervisory/other legal provisions. Financial figures of the Baader Bank Group; all figures provisional and unaudited; reported in accordance with the provisions of the German Commercial Code (Handelsgesetzbuch - HGB).
T +49 89 5150 1013
Baader Bank AG
About Baader Bank AG:
Baader Bank is the bank for the capital market. It allows its clients to access international capital markets and to invest in financial products in an effective, efficient and secure manner. The bank uses the latest innovations in the banking industry for products, processes and technology to generate added value for its clients. As a family-run, full-service bank with its headquarters in Unterschleissheim near Munich with around 400 employees, it is active in the business lines of Market Making, Capital Markets, Multi Asset Brokerage, Asset Management Services, Banking Services and Research.
17.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Baader Bank AG
|Weihenstephaner Str. 4
|85716 Unterschleissheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 5150 1013
|Fax:
|+49 89 5150 1111
|E-mail:
|communications@baaderbank.de
|Internet:
|www.baaderbank.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005088108
|WKN:
|508810
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1281491
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1281491 17.02.2022
