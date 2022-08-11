DGAP-News: Baader Bank increases share capital as part of scrip dividend

DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action

Baader Bank increases share capital as part of scrip dividend



11.08.2022 / 08:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.

Baader Bank increases share capital as part of scrip dividend

As part of this year's scrip dividend, Baader Bank is increasing its share capital through partial utilisation of the authorised capital. Implementation of the subscription rights capital increase was entered in the commercial register on 10 August 2022.

Within the process of the scrip dividend, shareholders holding a total of 67.8 % of the existing entitled share capital of the company have opted to subscribe for shares. This corresponds to a subscription of 2,109,309 shares at the subscription price of EUR 3.75 determined and announced on 29 July 2022.

The capital increase with subscription rights comprises 2,109,309 new shares created against non-cash contribution. The number of shares subscribed by shareholders measures the extent.

As a non-cash contribution for the new shares, proportional dividend entitlements arising from the resolution on profit appropriation of the Annual General Meeting on 7 July 2022 were contributed by those shareholders who opted to subscribe for shares as part of the scrip dividend.

Following registration of the capital increase, Baader Bank now has share capital of EUR 48,797,311.00. The new shares resulting from the capital increase are expected to be issued on 12 August 2022 for trading with the existing Baader Bank shares in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange. The payment of the cash dividend on all partial dividend rights not used for the subscription of shares as well as the pedestal dividend took place on 10 August 2022.

This document is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption from registration. The subscription rights and Shares referred to in this document have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and will not be offered or sold in the United States.

For further information and media enquiries:

Florian E. Schopf

Managing Director

Company Spokesperson

Head of Group Strategy & Communication

T +49 89 5150 1013

M +49 160 7188826

florian.schopf@baaderbank.de

https://www.baaderbank.de

Baader Bank AG

Weihenstephaner Strasse 4

85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany