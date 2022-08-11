DGAP-News: Baader Bank increases share capital as part of scrip dividend

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.08.2022 08:59:53

Baader Bank increases share capital as part of scrip dividend

DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
Baader Bank increases share capital as part of scrip dividend

11.08.2022
Baader Bank increases share capital as part of scrip dividend

 

As part of this year's scrip dividend, Baader Bank is increasing its share capital through partial utilisation of the authorised capital. Implementation of the subscription rights capital increase was entered in the commercial register on 10 August 2022.

 

Within the process of the scrip dividend, shareholders holding a total of 67.8 % of the existing entitled share capital of the company have opted to subscribe for shares. This corresponds to a subscription of 2,109,309 shares at the subscription price of EUR 3.75 determined and announced on 29 July 2022.

 

The capital increase with subscription rights comprises 2,109,309 new shares created against non-cash contribution. The number of shares subscribed by shareholders measures the extent.

 

As a non-cash contribution for the new shares, proportional dividend entitlements arising from the resolution on profit appropriation of the Annual General Meeting on 7 July 2022 were contributed by those shareholders who opted to subscribe for shares as part of the scrip dividend.

 

Following registration of the capital increase, Baader Bank now has share capital of EUR 48,797,311.00. The new shares resulting from the capital increase are expected to be issued on 12 August 2022 for trading with the existing Baader Bank shares in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange. The payment of the cash dividend on all partial dividend rights not used for the subscription of shares as well as the pedestal dividend took place on 10 August 2022.

 

 

 

