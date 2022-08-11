|
11.08.2022 08:59:53
DGAP-News: Baader Bank increases share capital as part of scrip dividend
|
DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG
/ Key word(s): Corporate Action
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.
Baader Bank increases share capital as part of scrip dividend
As part of this year's scrip dividend, Baader Bank is increasing its share capital through partial utilisation of the authorised capital. Implementation of the subscription rights capital increase was entered in the commercial register on 10 August 2022.
Within the process of the scrip dividend, shareholders holding a total of 67.8 % of the existing entitled share capital of the company have opted to subscribe for shares. This corresponds to a subscription of 2,109,309 shares at the subscription price of EUR 3.75 determined and announced on 29 July 2022.
The capital increase with subscription rights comprises 2,109,309 new shares created against non-cash contribution. The number of shares subscribed by shareholders measures the extent.
As a non-cash contribution for the new shares, proportional dividend entitlements arising from the resolution on profit appropriation of the Annual General Meeting on 7 July 2022 were contributed by those shareholders who opted to subscribe for shares as part of the scrip dividend.
Following registration of the capital increase, Baader Bank now has share capital of EUR 48,797,311.00. The new shares resulting from the capital increase are expected to be issued on 12 August 2022 for trading with the existing Baader Bank shares in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange. The payment of the cash dividend on all partial dividend rights not used for the subscription of shares as well as the pedestal dividend took place on 10 August 2022.
This document is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption from registration. The subscription rights and Shares referred to in this document have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and will not be offered or sold in the United States.
For further information and media enquiries:
Florian E. Schopf
Managing Director
Company Spokesperson
Head of Group Strategy & Communication
T +49 89 5150 1013
M +49 160 7188826
florian.schopf@baaderbank.de
https://www.baaderbank.de
Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Strasse 4
85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany
11.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Baader Bank AG
|Weihenstephaner Str. 4
|85716 Unterschleissheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 5150 1013
|Fax:
|+49 89 5150 1111
|E-mail:
|communications@baaderbank.de
|Internet:
|www.baaderbank.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005088108
|WKN:
|508810
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1418179
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1418179 11.08.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Baader Bank AGmehr Nachrichten
|
11.08.22
|DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG english (EQS Group)
|
11.08.22
|DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
11.08.22
|DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG english (EQS Group)
|
11.08.22
|DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
11.08.22
|DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG english (EQS Group)
|
11.08.22
|DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
11.08.22
|DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG english (EQS Group)
|
11.08.22
|DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Baader Bank AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Baader Bank AG
|4,01
|-1,23%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Börsen Asiens schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück. Der DAX stieg derweil. Vor dem Wochenende notieren die US-Börsen im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag letztlich überwiegend zulegen.