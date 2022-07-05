|
05.07.2022 07:20:23
DGAP-News: Basler AG: Basler AG reports successful participation and respectively takeover of the distribution partners in France and Italy
|
DGAP-News: Basler AG
/ Key word(s): Investment
Corporate News
Basler AG reports successful participation and respectively takeover of the distribution partners in France and Italy
Ahrensburg, July 5, 2022 Basler AG, a leading manufacturer in the field of computer vision, successfully implemented the participation of 25.1 percent in the distribution business of its French distribution partner i2S as announced on May 2. The newly founded joint venture will trade under the name of Basler France in the future. In the further course, it is intended that Basler will take over the remaining 74.9 percent of the shares on July 1, 2024.
Alexander Temme, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Basler AG, explains: For several years now, Basler has been consistently expanding its product and service portfolio and has meanwhile transformed from a camera maker to a full-range provider. The two transactions now successfully implemented support the expansion of the product offering through a highly qualified direct market access.
Basler is a leading international manufacturer of high-quality imaging components for computer vision applications. In addition to classic area scan and line scan cameras, lenses, frame grabbers, light modules, and software, the company offers embedded vision modules and solutions, 3D products, as well as customized products and consulting services. Basler's products are used in a variety of markets and applications, including factory automation, medical, logistics, retail, and robotics. They are characterized by high reliability, an excellent price/performance ratio, and long-term availability. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs around 1000 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg and other locations in Europe, Asia, and North America. Thanks to its worldwide sales and service organization and cooperation with renowned partners, it offers solutions that fit for customers from a wide range of sectors.
Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CFO/COO), An der Strusbek 60 62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463100, ir/baslerweb.com,www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008
Analysen zu Basler AGmehr Analysen
|29.06.22
|Basler Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.05.22
|Basler Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.05.22
|Basler Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.04.22
|Basler Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.04.22
|Basler Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
