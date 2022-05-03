03.05.2022 07:39:14

DGAP-News: Basler AG: Basler and i2S announce Joint Venture in Distribution Business

DGAP-News: Basler AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture
Basler AG: Basler and i2S announce Joint Venture in Distribution Business

03.05.2022 / 07:39
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Basler and i2S announce Joint Venture in Distribution Business

Computer vision expert Basler and French machine vision specialist i2S announce plans for Basler to acquire a stake in i2S and establish a joint venture. Basler thus would expand its direct business in Europe.

Ahrensburg, May 3, 2022 - Basler AG, a leading manufacturer in the computer vision sector, has made a participation offer to its long-time French distribution partner i2S for the distribution business with image processing components. Both companies have discussed for Basler to purchase a 25.1 percent stake in the i2S distribution business. The joint venture would operate under the name Basler France. The proposed transaction should take effect on July 1, 2022, subject to the information and consultation of the i2S Social and Economic Committee (CSE).

It is intended that Basler will acquire the remaining 74.9 percent stake on July 1, 2024.

Xavier Datin, CEO of i2S, will accompany the handover phase as President of Basler France.

Christian Stoffers, Head of Sales Europe at Basler AG, and Xavier Datin explain: "Both companies have been working together very successfully for many years. We are both pleased to be able to strengthen and deepen our partnership with this investment. The French market is an important step in Basler's growth strategy and in the expansion of its direct business."

------------------------------------------------------------------

Basler is a leading international manufacturer of high-quality imaging components for computer vision applications. In addition to classic area scan and line scan cameras, lenses, frame grabbers, light modules, and software, the company offers embedded vision modules and solutions, 3D products, as well as customized products and consulting services. Basler's products are used in a variety of markets and applications, including factory automation, medical, logistics, retail, and robotics. They are characterized by high reliability, an excellent price/performance ratio, and long-term availability. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs around 1000 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg and other locations in Europe, Asia and North America. Thanks to its worldwide sales and service organization and cooperation with renowned partners, it offers solutions that fit for customers from a wide range of sectors.

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CFO/COO), An der Strusbek 60 - 62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463100, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008


Contact:
Basler AG
Verena Fehling
Tel. +49 4102 463 101
Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com

03.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany
Phone: 04102-463 0
Fax: 04102-463 109
E-mail: ir@baslerweb.com
Internet: www.baslerweb.com
ISIN: DE0005102008
WKN: 510200
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1341649

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1341649  03.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1341649&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Basler AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Basler AGmehr Analysen

25.04.22 Basler Buy Warburg Research
05.04.22 Basler Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
01.04.22 Basler Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.03.22 Basler Buy Warburg Research
30.03.22 Basler Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Basler AG 105,80 -0,56% Basler AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Leichte Kursgewinne: ATX auf grünem Terrain -- DAX höher -- Ruhiger Handel in Asien
Die heimische Börse und der deutsche Leitindex zeigen sich mit positiven Vorzeichen. An vielen Märkten in Fernost war am Dienstag Feiertagspause.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen