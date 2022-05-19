|
DGAP-News: Basler AG: Basler reaches agreement on the acquisition of the distribution business of Advanced Technologies
Davide Nardelli, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Advanced Technologies S.p.A., says, "I am pleased to join the Basler Group family and I am excited to continue our success story together bringing our business to the next level. I thank all the employees and partners who have made this achievement possible and will be part of this new chapter extending our company impact in the region."
Advanced Technologies has been distributing image processing components and solutions for various industries for more than two decades. The company, located near Milano, Italy, successfully distributes a very broad portfolio of vision components from various manufacturers. With 22 employees, the Italian office will further strengthen the development of Basler AGs sales activities in the EMEA region.
Basler is a leading international manufacturer of high-quality imaging components for computer vision applications. In addition to classic area scan and line scan cameras, lenses, frame grabbers, light modules, and software, the company offers embedded vision modules and solutions, 3D products, as well as customized products and consulting services. Basler's products are used in a variety of markets and applications, including factory automation, medical, logistics, retail, and robotics. They are characterized by high reliability, an excellent price/performance ratio, and long-term availability. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs around 1000 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg and other locations in Europe, Asia, and North America. Thanks to its worldwide sales and service organization and cooperation with renowned partners, it offers solutions that fit for customers from a wide range of sectors.
