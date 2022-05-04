|
DGAP-News: Basler AG: Business figures for the first three months of 2022 - Sales record and strong incoming orders as well as high profitability at the beginning of the year
Business figures for the first three months of 2022: Sales record and strong incoming orders as well as high profitability at the beginning of the year
- Sales: 66.3 million (previous year: 54.6 million, +21 %)
- Incoming orders: 84.2 million (previous year: 67.3 million, +25 %)
- EBITDA: 13.4 million (previous year: 14.7 million, -9 %)
- Pre-tax result: 9.2 million (previous year: 9.9 million, -7 %)
- Pre-tax return rate: 14 % (previous year: 18 %)
- Earnings after taxes: 6.8 million (previous year: 7.8 million, -13 %)
- Free cash flow -28.1 million (previous year: 1.0 million)
- Confirmation of forecast 2022: Sales 235 - 265 million, Pre-tax return rate 9 - 12 %
Ahrensburg, May 4, 2022 BASLER AG, a leading manufacturer of computer vision components, is presenting today figures for the first three months of 2022.
The free cash flow as sum of the operating cash flow and the cash flow from investments reached a value of -28.1 million (previous year: 1.0 million). It includes extraordinary effects from the M&A transactions in Korea. In addition, the operating cash flow was particularly burdened by the build-up of raw material inventories, as only a few critical parts limited the targeted production volume, and the material therefore accumulated. The bottlenecks on the chip markets continued and resulted in a clearly positive book-to-bill ratio for the sixth quarter in succession.
The full quarterly report is available on the companys website (www.baslerweb.com).
Basler is a leading international manufacturer of high-quality imaging components for computer vision applications. In addition to classic area scan and line scan cameras, lenses, frame grabbers, light modules, and software, the company offers embedded vision modules and solutions, 3D products, as well as customized products and consulting services. Basler's products are used in a variety of markets and applications, including factory automation, medical, logistics, retail, and robotics. They are characterized by high reliability, an excellent price/performance ratio, and long-term availability. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs around 1000 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg and other locations in Europe, Asia, and North America. Thanks to its worldwide sales and service organization and cooperation with renowned partners, it offers solutions that fit for customers from a wide range of sectors
Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CFO/COO), An der Strusbek 60 62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463100, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008
Contact:
Basler AG
Verena Fehling
Tel. +49 4102 463 101
Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com
