|
23.05.2022 16:54:08
DGAP-News: Basler AG: Shareholders of Basler AG approve agenda items of todays Annual General Meeting with a large majority
|
DGAP-News: Basler AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Corporate News
With a large majority, the annual general meeting voted on the following issues for the financial year 2021:
- Appropriation of the balance sheet profit for the financial year 2021 distribution of a dividend of Euro 0.62 per no-par value share entitled to dividend
- Ratification of actions of the members of the management board for 2021
- Ratification of actions of the members of the supervisory board for 2021
- Election of the auditor for the financial year 2022
- Election of the supervisory board members Lennart Schulenburg and Horst W. Garbrecht
- Approval of the remuneration report for the financial year 2021
- Adjustment of the remuneration of the members of the supervisory board and corresponding amendment of the articles of association
- Increase of the share capital from company funds and corresponding amendment of the articles of association
- Creation of new authorised capital
With the resolution to increase the share capital, the annual general meeting of Basler AG resolved to increase the share capital of the company from Euro 10,500,000.00 by Euro 21,000,000.00 to Euro 31,500,000.00 in accordance with the regulations on capital increases from company funds (§§ 207 et seq. Stock Corporation Act). The capital increase shall be effected by converting an amount of Euro 21,000,000.00 of the capital reserve shown in the approved annual accounts of the company as at December 31, 2021 into share capital. The capital increase will be carried out by issuing 21,000,000 new no-par value bearer shares with an arithmetical share in the share capital of Euro 1.00 per share. These bonus shares are to be issued to the shareholders of Basler AG, Ahrensburg, at a ratio of 1:2 and, due to the use of the companys own capital reserve, do not require any contribution by the shareholders, so that there will be two new, additional bonus shares for every old share. The shares are entitled to participate in profits from January 1, 2022. The registration of the capital increase with the registry court and the implementation of the share split will take several weeks.
With this resolution and the associated increase of the share capital as well as the issue of bonus shares, the company is pleased to make the share even more attractive and tradable on the capital market.
The details of the vote, the presentation of the annual general meeting, the dividend announcement and all other information relating to this issue can be found on the company's website at www.baslerweb.com/de/unternehmen/investoren/hauptversammlung/2022/.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Basler is a leading international manufacturer of high-quality imaging components for computer vision applications. In addition to classic area scan and line scan cameras, lenses, frame grabbers, light modules, and software, the company offers embedded vision modules and solutions, 3D products, as well as customized products and consulting services. Basler's products are used in a variety of markets and applications, including factory automation, medical, logistics, retail, and robotics. They are characterized by high reliability, an excellent price/performance ratio, and long-term availability. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs around 1000 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg and other locations in Europe, Asia, and North America. Thanks to its worldwide sales and service organization and cooperation with renowned partners, it offers solutions that fit for customers from a wide range of sectors.
Contact:
Basler AG
Verena Fehling
Tel. +49 4102 463 101
Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com
23.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Basler AG
|An der Strusbek 60-62
|22926 Ahrensburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|04102-463 0
|Fax:
|04102-463 109
|E-mail:
|ir@baslerweb.com
|Internet:
|www.baslerweb.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005102008
|WKN:
|510200
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1359259
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1359259 23.05.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!