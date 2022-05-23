DGAP-News: Basler AG: Shareholders of Basler AG approve agenda items of todays Annual General Meeting with a large majority

DGAP-News: Basler AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Basler AG: Shareholders of Basler AG approve agenda items of todays Annual General Meeting with a large majority



23.05.2022 / 16:54

Shareholders of Basler AG approve agenda items of todays Annual General Meeting with a large majority



Ahrensburg, May 23, 2022 Due to the continuing COVID-19 circumstances and for the third year in a row, the management board of Basler AG, a leading manufacturer in the computer vision industry, has today conducted a virtual annual general shareholders meeting.

With a large majority, the annual general meeting voted on the following issues for the financial year 2021:



- Appropriation of the balance sheet profit for the financial year 2021 distribution of a dividend of Euro 0.62 per no-par value share entitled to dividend

- Ratification of actions of the members of the management board for 2021

- Ratification of actions of the members of the supervisory board for 2021

- Election of the auditor for the financial year 2022

- Election of the supervisory board members Lennart Schulenburg and Horst W. Garbrecht

- Approval of the remuneration report for the financial year 2021

- Adjustment of the remuneration of the members of the supervisory board and corresponding amendment of the articles of association

- Increase of the share capital from company funds and corresponding amendment of the articles of association

- Creation of new authorised capital

With the resolution to increase the share capital, the annual general meeting of Basler AG resolved to increase the share capital of the company from Euro 10,500,000.00 by Euro 21,000,000.00 to Euro 31,500,000.00 in accordance with the regulations on capital increases from company funds (§§ 207 et seq. Stock Corporation Act). The capital increase shall be effected by converting an amount of Euro 21,000,000.00 of the capital reserve shown in the approved annual accounts of the company as at December 31, 2021 into share capital. The capital increase will be carried out by issuing 21,000,000 new no-par value bearer shares with an arithmetical share in the share capital of Euro 1.00 per share. These bonus shares are to be issued to the shareholders of Basler AG, Ahrensburg, at a ratio of 1:2 and, due to the use of the companys own capital reserve, do not require any contribution by the shareholders, so that there will be two new, additional bonus shares for every old share. The shares are entitled to participate in profits from January 1, 2022. The registration of the capital increase with the registry court and the implementation of the share split will take several weeks.

With this resolution and the associated increase of the share capital as well as the issue of bonus shares, the company is pleased to make the share even more attractive and tradable on the capital market.

The details of the vote, the presentation of the annual general meeting, the dividend announcement and all other information relating to this issue can be found on the company's website at www.baslerweb.com/de/unternehmen/investoren/hauptversammlung/2022/ .

