DGAP-News: BayWa closes 2021 with a significant jump in earnings - dividend expected to be raised again

28.02.2022 / 08:30

BayWa closes 2021 with a significant jump in earnings - dividend expected to be raised again

Publication of preliminary figures for the past financial year



Munich, 28 February 2022 - BayWa AG closed 2021 with a significant jump in earnings, confirming the excellent business performance that it had already indicated during the past twelve months, and successfully building on the previous year. The SDAX-listed Group recorded earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 266.6 million (20201: 211.6 million) - up around 26% year on year. Revenues stood at 19.8 billion in 2021 (20201: 16.5 billion). All three operating business units contributed to the increase in earnings. The BayWa Board of Management will propose to the Supervisory Board to raise the dividend for 2021 by 5 cents to 1.05 per share.

"BayWa has performed superbly in a market environment that is becoming more and more challenging for many companies. The figures show how right we were to take the realignment path we set out on more than ten years ago," says Prof. Klaus Josef Lutz, Chief Executive Officer of BayWa AG. "We have systematically forged ahead with our international expansion and diversification and have embarked on new business models, such as in renewable energies. This has not only put BayWa on a very firm economic footing, but has also enabled the company to continuously grow. One of the indicators of these achievements is our dividend, which has increased by 70% during this period."

In addition to reaching - and in some cases even exceeding - its operational targets, BayWa has laid further foundations to ensure future profitability during the reporting period. With a financing and investment policy that will be more strictly aligned with the ESG criteria going forward, BayWa is in a good position for the long-term economic restructuring targeted by policymakers, he added.

BayWa will publish detailed figures for the financial year 2021 along with its balance sheet on 24 March 2022. An exclusively digital annual results press conference will be held on 24 March at 10.30 am. An analysts' conference will also be held digitally on 25 March.

1 The previous year's figures have been adjusted in accordance with IAS 8.14 et seq. and IAS 8.42.





