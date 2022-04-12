DGAP-News: BB Biotech AG concludes its share buyback program and launches a new buyback program

DGAP-News: BB Biotech AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback



BB Biotech AG concludes its share buyback program and launches a new buyback program

Yesterday, April 11, 2022, BB Biotech AG concluded the share buyback program it had initiated on April 12, 2019. During this period no registered shares were repurchased via a second trading line.

The Board of Directors passed a motion to launch a new share repurchase program immediately after the conclusion of this buyback program. Under the new share buyback program, BB Biotech AG is authorized to repurchase up to 10% of its shares (5 540 000 shares) over a period of 36 months. This decision marks a continuation of the payout policy introduced in 2013.



