DGAP-News: BB Biotech AG publishes its 2021 annual report

Media release as at February 18, 2022

BB Biotech AG published its annual report for fiscal year 2021 today. Besides the audited consolidated financial statements, the annual report contains detailed information on the biotechnology sector, BB Biotech's positioning, the investment areas covered by its portfolio and the companies it is invested in. In addition, BB Biotech AG publishes its first, unaudited ESG report as part of the annual report. Along with the decision of the Board of Directors to establish a "Sustainability and Governance Committee", this is another milestone to strengthen transparency on the topic of sustainability.

The year 2021 was a volatile market environment for all involved in biotechnology investing, including BB Biotech. For the full year, total share return was +8.3% in CHF and +13.3% in EUR, substantially ahead of the portfolio performance of -11.5% in CHF, -7.8% in EUR and -14.2% in USD. The consolidated and audited full year 2021 data showed a net loss of CHF 405 mn compared to a net gain of CHF 691 mn for 2020.

As already announced on January 21, 2022, BB Biotech will propose a dividend of CHF 3.85 per share at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, which represents a yield of 5% based on the volume-weighted average price of BB Biotech shares in December 2021. This marks a continuation of the dividend policy of the previous years.

BB Biotech's annual report 2021 is available under report.bbbiotech.ch/2021/en resp. www.bbbiotech.com

For further information:

Investor Relations

Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00
Dr. Silvia Siegfried-Schanz, ssc@bellevue.ch
Maria-Grazia Iten-Alderuccio, mga@bellevue.ch
Claude Mikkelsen, cmi@bellevue.ch

Media Relations

Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00
Tanja Chicherio, tch@bellevue.ch

TE Communications AG, Bleichestrasse 11, 9000 St. Gallen, Switzerland, tel. +41 79 423 22 28
Thomas Egger, teg@te-communications.ch

www.bbbiotech.com
 

Company profile
BB Biotech AG is an investment company registered in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the Swiss, German and Italian stock exchanges. It has invested in innovative drug developers headquartered primarily in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech is one of the world's largest investors in this sector. BB Biotech relies on the long-standing experience of its distinguished Board of Directors and the investment research skills of the experienced investment management team of Bellevue Asset Management AG when making its investment decisions.

Disclaimer
This release contains forward-looking statements and expectations as well as assessments, beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are based on the current expectations of BB Biotech, its directors and officers, and are, therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties that may change over time. As actual developments may significantly differ, BB Biotech and its directors and officers accept no responsibility in that regard. All forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release and BB Biotech and its directors and officers assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or other factors.


Language: English
Company: BB BIOTECH AG
Schwertstrasse 6
8200 Schaffhausen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 624 08 45
E-mail: info@bbbiotech.com
Internet: www.bbbiotech.ch
ISIN: CH0038389992
WKN: A0NFN3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Mailand, SIX
