DGAP-News: BB Biotech AG publishes its 2021 annual report

Media release as at February 18, 2022

Annual report of BB Biotech AG as at December 31, 2021

BB Biotech AG publishes its 2021 annual report

BB Biotech AG published its annual report for fiscal year 2021 today. Besides the audited consolidated financial statements, the annual report contains detailed information on the biotechnology sector, BB Biotech's positioning, the investment areas covered by its portfolio and the companies it is invested in. In addition, BB Biotech AG publishes its first, unaudited ESG report as part of the annual report. Along with the decision of the Board of Directors to establish a "Sustainability and Governance Committee", this is another milestone to strengthen transparency on the topic of sustainability.

The year 2021 was a volatile market environment for all involved in biotechnology investing, including BB Biotech. For the full year, total share return was +8.3% in CHF and +13.3% in EUR, substantially ahead of the portfolio performance of -11.5% in CHF, -7.8% in EUR and -14.2% in USD. The consolidated and audited full year 2021 data showed a net loss of CHF 405 mn compared to a net gain of CHF 691 mn for 2020.

As already announced on January 21, 2022, BB Biotech will propose a dividend of CHF 3.85 per share at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, which represents a yield of 5% based on the volume-weighted average price of BB Biotech shares in December 2021. This marks a continuation of the dividend policy of the previous years.

BB Biotech's annual report 2021 is available under report.bbbiotech.ch/2021/en resp. www.bbbiotech.com

Company profile

BB Biotech AG is an investment company registered in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the Swiss, German and Italian stock exchanges. It has invested in innovative drug developers headquartered primarily in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech is one of the world's largest investors in this sector. BB Biotech relies on the long-standing experience of its distinguished Board of Directors and the investment research skills of the experienced investment management team of Bellevue Asset Management AG when making its investment decisions.

