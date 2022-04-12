DGAP-News: beaconsmind AG with planned IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 13 April 2022 and significant expansion of capital market activities

DGAP-News: Beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous



12.04.2022 / 18:00

beaconsmind AG with planned IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 13 April 2022 and significant expansion of capital market activities

- Listing on Scale segment and the XETRA electronic trading platform on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

- Strong designated sponsor Hauck & Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG

- Research coverage from Hauck & Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG and Baader Bank AG

- Large free float with long-term oriented institutional investor and founder and CEO Max Weiland as supportive anchor investors

- Reporting standard measures implemented with adaptation of fiscal year to the calendar year, financial statements in accordance with IFRS incl. figures in euros.

Zurich, Switzerland - 12 April 2022 - beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of Location-Based Marketing (LBM) & Analytics, has obtained the approval of Deutsche Börse to be listed in the Scale market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange from 13 April 2022 onwards. In addition to the listing in Scale in Frankfurt, the shares will also be tradable on the liquid electronic stock exchange XETRA. With the listing of its shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and XETRA beaconsmind will have a broader capital market positioning and increased visibility for institutional investors. The accompanying capital markets partner, Hauck & Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG, will act as Designated Sponsor.

In recent months beaconsmind has successfully implemented various capital measures. At the end of December 2021, the company completed a capital increase of CHF 5.8 million through the placement of 580,000 new shares with an institutional anchor investor. The funds are to be used for further extension of the distribution network and installation capacities and for the expansion into new markets. The free float of the share currently amounts to around 36 percent with the Founder and CEO of beaconsmind, Max Weiland, committed to hold around 19 percent in the company. On 18 March 2022, beaconsmind delisted its shares from the Vienna Stock Exchange.

Along the contemplated XETRA and Scale listing at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, beaconsmind has introduced further improved reporting standards: beaconsmind plans to report its business figures in euros in addition to Swiss francs. Furthermore, the adjustment of the fiscal year (previously 1 July to 30 June of the following year) to the calendar year was approved and as of fiscal 2021/2022, beaconsmind will audit its financial statements with the international firm of auditors PriceWaterhouseCoopers in accordance with IFRS accounting standards.

beaconsmind is currently being covered by research analysts of Hauck & Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG as well as Baader Bank AG. beaconsmind is committed to increase research coverage by qualified firms in the coming months and will stage several roadshows with investors.

beaconsmind is on a dynamic growth course. During the first half-year of fiscal 2021/2022 (July to December 2021) sales revenues rose by 554 percent from CHF 0.15 million to around CHF 0.98 million. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) likewise improved significantly from CHF -0.9 million to CHF -0.77 million (+ 14 percent). The recurring revenues from ongoing business account for about 90 per cent. During the past months, beaconsmind successfully entered new international markets and gained new customers, including the Czech fashion chain Prodes, the Italian jeweller Nove 25, UFC Gym or in the United Arab Emirates, the fashion retailer Maison-B-More. Further customers of beaconsmind include Adidas, Depot and Roberto Cavalli, amongst others. At present the solutions of beaconsmind are used in around 230 stores in 40 countries.

Max Weiland, Founder and CEO of beaconsmind: "The listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is another milestone in the history of our company. With the tradability of our shares in Frankfurt and XETRA, we address a broad group of investors and are listed on one of the most liquid and important stock exchanges in the world. The IPO in Frankfurt is part of our best-practice approach, which we will also implement in the capital markets. The transparency and reporting standards for our investors were considerably improved. We are well positioned for future growth and are expecting a significant increase of our revenues for the current fiscal year. We are now 100 percent focused to distribute our unique solution to customers around the world and to have our investors participate in the strong growth of revenues during the forthcoming 12 months."

About beaconsmind

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind AG is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each. The shares of the company (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD) are listed on Euronext in Paris and from 13 April 2022 onwards on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with XETRA trading.

For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com

