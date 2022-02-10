|
10.02.2022 07:26:02
DGAP-News: Bechtle again reports strong performance in 2021
|
DGAP-News: Bechtle AG
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales
Bechtle again reports strong performance in 2021
- Revenue grows by more than 7 per cent
- EBT climbs about 18 per cent to approximately 320 million
- Headcount up by 700
Neckarsulm, 10 February 2022 - In the fiscal year 2021, Bechtle AG continued on its successful trajectory, despite supply shortages pummelling the IT industry. According to the preliminary figures, the company's revenue underwent largely organic growth of more than 7 per cent to about 6.25 billion, from 5.82 billion in the prior year. The order backlog reached an all-time high of around 1.8 billion-approx. 80 per cent above the previous year. Earnings before taxes went up by about 18 per cent to approximately 320 million. The EBT margin is thus expected to amount to around 5 per cent. As of 31 December 2021, Bechtle had 12,880 employees, 700 more than in the prior year (12,180).
Bechtle AG is going to publish the final, audited results for the fiscal year 2021 on Friday, 18 March 2022.
Further information on this topic is available at bechtle.com/ifrs15.
