|
12.05.2022 07:29:04
DGAP-News: Bechtle delivers impressive Q1 performance
|
DGAP-News: Bechtle AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
Bechtle delivers impressive Q1 performance
- Revenue grows by 6.8 percent to 1.38 billion
- EBT up 21.4 per cent to 74.0 million
- Forecast for 2022 as a whole confirmed
Neckarsulm, 12 May 2022 Bechtle AG has made an impressive start to the 2022 fiscal year. Despite the ongoing supply bottlenecks, the IT company was able to step up its revenue and earnings. In the first three months, the revenue underwent a significant increase of 6.8 per cent to 1,379.2 million. Business volume even grew by almost 8 per cent to 1,629.2 million. Earnings before taxes (EBT) went up by 21.4 per cent to 74.0 million. The EBT margin thus improved from 4.7 per cent to 5.4 per cent. As of 31 March 2022, Bechtle had 12,966 employees, a year-on-year increase of 660.
The companies abroad achieved particularly strong revenue growth of 13.5 per cent. In Germany, Bechtle was able to push up its revenue by 3.0 per cent. Organically, the groups revenue grew by 6.4 per cent. The significant earnings increase was also supported by the fact that unlike the corresponding prior-year period, this years first quarter hardly saw any encumbering special effects from the recognition of risk provisions. At present, the framework conditions are still challenging. Besides the persistent supply problems, the macroeconomic development is also overshadowed by the war in Ukraine. Against this backdrop, the figures achieved in the first quarter demonstrate our employees superb commitment and a remarkably resilient business model, explains Dr. Thomas Olemotz, Chairman of the Executive Board of Bechtle AG.
Disproportionately high earnings growth in system house segment
Growth driver: e-commerce
Cash flow encumbered by supply problems
1Prior-year value adjusted
3Including time deposits and securities
***
The interim report for the first quarter of 2022 is available for download at www.bechtle.com/reports.
About Bechtle:
Contact
12.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bechtle AG
|Bechtle Platz 1
|74172 Neckarsulm
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 7132 981-0
|Fax:
|+49 7132 981-8000
|E-mail:
|ir@bechtle.com
|Internet:
|bechtle.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005158703
|WKN:
|515870
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1349701
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1349701 12.05.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen im Erholungsmodus -- ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel mit klarem Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten die Handelswoche deutlich höher. Auch die amerikanischen Börsen zeigen nach oben. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten zum Wochenausklang stark.