DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Annual General Meeting on May 18, 2022 virtual again

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft

Annual General Meeting on May 18, 2022 virtual again

Haselünne, February 11, 2022 - Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), today announced that it will again hold its Annual General Meeting on May 18, 2022 as a virtual general meeting. This decision was made by the Executive Board with the approval of the Supervisory Board after a thorough assessment of the pandemic situation.

The top priority for the corporate group is the health of its shareholders and employees as well as of its service providers and guests. The pandemic situation currently continues to be very tense - in particular due to the significant increase in incidence figures as a result of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The further development in the short period remaining for their preparation until the Annual General Meeting is not clearly foreseeable. To protect the health of all participants and against the background of considerable uncertainties associated with a presence event and its organization, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board have decided to hold the Annual General Meeting as a virtual event again this year - without the shareholders or their authorised representatives or any guests being physically present

Further information on the Annual General Meeting of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft on May 18, 2022 will be provided when the meeting is convened by formal announcement. This is expected to happen on April 7, 2022.

About the Berentzen Group:

The Berentzen Group is a broad-based beverage company operating in the following three segments: Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages, and Fresh Juice Systems. The Berentzen Group is one of the oldest producers of spirits in Germany with a corporate history going back over 250 years. Today, it has a worldwide presence in more than 60 countries with well-known brands like Berentzen and Puschkin and attractively priced private-label products. In its Non-alcoholic Beverages segment, the corporate group produces mineral waters, carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks under its own brands. It also has more than 50 years of experience in the franchise business, currently acting as franchisee for the Sinalco brand. In addition, the Berentzen Group markets innovative juice systems under the Citrocasa brand in its third segment, thus serving the fast-growing market for modern, health-oriented beverages. The Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft share (ISIN DE0005201602) is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

