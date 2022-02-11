|
11.02.2022 12:28:54
DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Annual General Meeting on May 18, 2022 virtual again
|
DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Haselünne, February 11, 2022 - Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), today announced that it will again hold its Annual General Meeting on May 18, 2022 as a virtual general meeting. This decision was made by the Executive Board with the approval of the Supervisory Board after a thorough assessment of the pandemic situation.
The top priority for the corporate group is the health of its shareholders and employees as well as of its service providers and guests. The pandemic situation currently continues to be very tense - in particular due to the significant increase in incidence figures as a result of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The further development in the short period remaining for their preparation until the Annual General Meeting is not clearly foreseeable. To protect the health of all participants and against the background of considerable uncertainties associated with a presence event and its organization, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board have decided to hold the Annual General Meeting as a virtual event again this year - without the shareholders or their authorised representatives or any guests being physically present
Further information on the Annual General Meeting of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft on May 18, 2022 will be provided when the meeting is convened by formal announcement. This is expected to happen on April 7, 2022.
About the Berentzen Group:
Further information is available at
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
11.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
|Ritterstraße 7
|49740 Haselünne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5961 502-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5961 502-550
|E-mail:
|ir@berentzen.de
|Internet:
|www.berentzen-gruppe.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005201602
|WKN:
|520160
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1279780
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1279780 11.02.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!