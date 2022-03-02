DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes dividend proposal

|
02.03.2022 12:55:21
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes dividend proposal
DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Dividend
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes dividend proposal
Haselünne, March 2, 2022 - The Executive Board of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), today decided its dividend proposal for the 2021 financial year. Subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board and on the basis of the preliminary, not yet audited results for the 2021 financial year, a dividend of EUR 0.22 per share shall be proposed to the Annual General Meeting on May 18, 2022. The amount of the distribution thus represents approximately 56% of the consolidated profit for the 2021 financial year.
"The past financial year was again heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, we succeeded in significantly increasing our operating result compared to the previous year. Of course, we would like our shareholders to participate extensively in this growth success", says Oliver Schwegmann, member of the Executive Board of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft. "Based on the proposal and the XETRA-year-end price of the Berentzen share, our shareholders would achieve an attractive dividend yield of 3.5 percent", Schwegmann says. In the previous year, the dividend yield had been around 2.4 percent.
Further information about the 2021 financial year will be published according to plan on March 24, 2022 with the 2021 Annual Report.
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
02.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
